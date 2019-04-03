Ford Tourneo Custom Plug-in Hybrid Van To Launch In Late 2019

1 H BY MARK KANE

Series-hybrid driveline for European vans

Ford announced the launch of two plug-in hybrid van models in Europe, with series-hybrid driveline configuration:

the new eight seat Tourneo Custom Plug-in Hybrid

and the already known Transit Custom Plug-in Hybrid

Both are equipped with about a 13.6 kWh battery, which is expected to give them a range of up to 50 km (31 miles). Wheels are driven exclusively by the electric motor, while the gasoline engine is harnessed to work as a generator.

The main idea to offer such type of a PHEV is to reduce local emission and comply with ultra-low-emission vehicle zones. The anticipated fuel economy will be 3.3 l/100 km, while emission is hoped to be 75 g/km CO2 emissions (of course it depends on the share of all-electric mode out of overall mileage).

Sales will start in late 2019, but we don’t know the pricing just yet. In 2018, Ford sold about 17,100 Tourneo Custom people-movers (up 28% year-over-year), which means that there is potential to sell at least a few thousand of the PHEV versions next year.

Ford explains that there will be four selectable EV modes:

EV Auto is intended to provide the optimum blend of performance and efficiency. The vehicle’s control algorithms monitor battery energy levels and the current driving scenario – such as whether motorway or stop-start driving – to decide whether to activate the range extender

EV Now prioritises usage of stored battery energy, deactivating the range extender until battery levels reach a minimum state of charge for emissions-free driving

EV Later prioritises the range extender and leverages regenerative charging to most efficiently maintain the current level of battery charge, ready for later use

EV Charge utilises the range extender to top up the battery for when further EV Now travel is needed

The regenerative braking power/braking power to be adjustable through two modes: Drive or Low on the gear selector.

Here are more details of what to expect inside:

“Available in upscale Titanium specification, the new Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrid has been engineered to provide superior levels of refinement and comfort. Premium standard equipment includes Ford’s voice-activated SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system, featuring an 8-inch colour touchscreen that can be controlled with pinch and swipe gestures, and delivering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™ compatibility free of charge.Standard FordPass Connect on-board modem technology enables each occupant to benefit from Wi-Fi connectivity with the ability to support up to 10 devices. A range of features can be accessed via the FordPass mobile app to make the vehicle ownership and operating experience easier and more productive, including Vehicle Status, Vehicle Locator and Remote lock/unlock. Active Park Assist is also offered, which helps steer the vehicle into and out of parallel and perpendicular parking spaces, while the driver controls acceleration and braking.”

Ford Tourneo Custom Plug-in Hybrid specs:

up to 50 km (31 miles) of all-electric range

of all-electric range series-hybrid driveline configuration with 1.0 litre EcoBoost petrol engine as a range extender

with 1.0 litre EcoBoost petrol engine as a range extender total range of more than 500 kilometres (310 miles)

13.6 kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack located under the floor of the passenger compartment

liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack located under the floor of the passenger compartment charging in 3 hours (240 V, 32 A)

anticipated CO2 emissions from 75 g/km, fuel-efficiency from 3.3 l/100 km

8 seats

Ford Transit Custom PHEV specs:

up to 50 km (31 miles) of all-electric range

of all-electric range series-hybrid driveline configuration with 1.0 litre EcoBoost petrol engine as a range extender

with 1.0 litre EcoBoost petrol engine as a range extender total range of more than 500 kilometers (310 miles)

13.6 kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack located under the load floor

liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack located under the load floor charging in 3 hours (240 V, 32 A)

full cargo volume offered by the standard van

over 1,000 kg of payload

