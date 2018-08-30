Ford Begins Production Of DHL Electric Streetscooters
DHL wants 3,500 StreetScooter WORK XL units annually.
Ford has begun production of the new all-electric van, the Deutsche Post StreetScooter WORK XL, at its plant in Cologne, Germany.
The StreetScooter WORK XL is based on a Ford Transit chassis, but with a battery (up to 76 kWh for 200 km /124 miles of range). The drivetrain and body is designed and built to Deutsche Post DHL Group’s StreetScooter specifications.
Some 16 units will be assembled each day, by around 180 employees in two shifts (up to 3,500 annually), which should be enough to make StreetScooter WORK XL one of the most popular electric vans, although not yet ahead of Renault Kangoo Z.E. or Nissan e-NV200.
The StreetScooter WORK XL will be used by Deutsche Post DHL for parcel delivery service in Germany. The company is considering whether it will offer the vans to third-party customers.
StreetScooter WORK XL spec:
- load volume of 20 m3, room for more than 200 packages, and a payload of up to 1,275 kg
- electric motor: 90 kW (122 PS) and 276 Nm
- battery capacity up to 76 kWh for up to 200 km (124 miles)
“WORK XL is the largest delivery van in the StreetScooter portfolio, with a load volume of 20 m3, room for more than 200 packages, and a payload of up to 1,275 kg. Ford will manufacture the van with a range of electric motors and lithium-ion batteries, delivering up to 90 kW (122 PS) and a maximum torque of 276 Nm. With a battery capacity of up to 76 kWh, the WORK XL has a range of up to 200 kilometres. Compared with diesel models, each electric delivery van will offer a reduction in CO2 emissions of 5 tonnes each year and a saving of 1,900 litres of fuel.
Deutsche Post DHL is using the WORK XL to support its urban parcel delivery service in Germany, while the future availability of the electric van to third-party customers is under consideration.”
Joerg Beyer, managing director, Product Development, Ford of Europe said:
“Manufacturing the StreetScooter WORK XL at our plant in Cologne brings together perfectly Ford’s unrivalled expertise in commercial vehicle production along with StreetScooter’s strengths as an agile start-up company. This joint project underlines that as well as being a volume manufacturer, we can also deliver smaller production runs.”
Prof. Dr. Achim Kampker, CEO and founder, StreetScooter said:
“With Ford, we have found the ideal partner who understands our flexible and customer-oriented way of production. Together, we are promoting electromobility in Germany and making inner‑city delivery traffic more environmentally friendly and quieter. With the new WORK XL StreetScooter, we now have the perfect e-van for parcel delivery in metropolitan areas, which in the future will also benefit other transport companies,”
DHL.Smart on their part.
Hopefully Ford helped designed that and can do the same in the states.
I am amazed that companies have not hit delivery companies in a huge way.
Dhl knockt on the doors of several German legacy automakers but they were not interested in plug in electric vehicles. Then DHL started its own production. Some years later, Daimler got hands on a street scooter for inense testing via a 3rd party company. While the original street scooter was a start up around the technical university in Aachen, DHL heavily invested after being denied by the legacy automakers. The larger version, the street scooter xl, uses the chassis of the Ford Transit. Especially in northern Germany, I see them everywhere and I start seeing more and more Street Scooters bought by third party companies.
DHL uses the regular streetscooter for deliveries to my house in the Netherlands as well. Love it!