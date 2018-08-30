Ford Begins Production Of DHL Electric Streetscooters

3 H BY MARK KANE

DHL wants 3,500 StreetScooter WORK XL units annually.

Ford has begun production of the new all-electric van, the Deutsche Post StreetScooter WORK XL, at its plant in Cologne, Germany.

The StreetScooter WORK XL is based on a Ford Transit chassis, but with a battery (up to 76 kWh for 200 km /124 miles of range). The drivetrain and body is designed and built to Deutsche Post DHL Group’s StreetScooter specifications.

Some 16 units will be assembled each day, by around 180 employees in two shifts (up to 3,500 annually), which should be enough to make StreetScooter WORK XL one of the most popular electric vans, although not yet ahead of Renault Kangoo Z.E. or Nissan e-NV200.

The StreetScooter WORK XL will be used by Deutsche Post DHL for parcel delivery service in Germany. The company is considering whether it will offer the vans to third-party customers.

StreetScooter WORK XL spec:

load volume of 20 m3, room for more than 200 packages, and a payload of up to 1,275 kg



electric motor: 90 kW (122 PS) and 276 Nm

and battery capacity up to 76 kWh for up to 200 km (124 miles)

“WORK XL is the largest delivery van in the StreetScooter portfolio, with a load volume of 20 m3, room for more than 200 packages, and a payload of up to 1,275 kg. Ford will manufacture the van with a range of electric motors and lithium-ion batteries, delivering up to 90 kW (122 PS) and a maximum torque of 276 Nm. With a battery capacity of up to 76 kWh, the WORK XL has a range of up to 200 kilometres. Compared with diesel models, each electric delivery van will offer a reduction in CO 2 emissions of 5 tonnes each year and a saving of 1,900 litres of fuel. Deutsche Post DHL is using the WORK XL to support its urban parcel delivery service in Germany, while the future availability of the electric van to third-party customers is under consideration.”

Joerg Beyer, managing director, Product Development, Ford of Europe said: “Manufacturing the StreetScooter WORK XL at our plant in Cologne brings together perfectly Ford’s unrivalled expertise in commercial vehicle production along with StreetScooter’s strengths as an agile start-up company. This joint project underlines that as well as being a volume manufacturer, we can also deliver smaller production runs.” Prof. Dr. Achim Kampker, CEO and founder, StreetScooter said: “With Ford, we have found the ideal partner who understands our flexible and customer-oriented way of production. Together, we are promoting electromobility in Germany and making inner‑city delivery traffic more environmentally friendly and quieter. With the new WORK XL StreetScooter, we now have the perfect e-van for parcel delivery in metropolitan areas, which in the future will also benefit other transport companies,”