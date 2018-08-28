  1. Home
Ford Mustang-esque Electric SUV Won’t Be Called Mach 1

Ford’s initial idea didn’t ma(t)ch fans’ opinions.

Ford really wants its fans to be very excited about the company’s future. While all sedans will be killed, including the Fusion, about a dozen new vehicles will be released in the United States to fill every possible crossover, SUV, and pickup niche. One of the new machines will be a performance-oriented electric SUV planned for 2020, which – thankfully – won’t get the famed Mach 1 name.

When it was announced for the first time, it was teased the model could possibly get the Mach 1 moniker. However, a strong negative response from fans in the United States has forced Ford to think of another name. A final decision hasn’t been taken yet, but it’s probably safe to assume the storied Mustang badge won’t be used on a high-riding vehicle.

“We put that out there to evaluate it,” Ford’s president of global markets, Jim Farley, commented to Automotive News in a recent interview. “There are pros and cons. I don’t want to handicap it at this point, but we got a very strong reaction from people.”

For the electric SUV, Ford wants to mix a Mustang-inspired design for the front end with EV performance and high levels of practicality. This should be achieved using a brand new modular platform for electric cars, one of a total of five architectures Ford will use in the future, and an efficient electric powertrain with a range of 300 miles (483 kilometers) between charges.

“Mustang has a soul. It’s a balance of performance and design,” Mustang’s chief designer, Darrell Behmer, commented. “If you can capitalize on the cachet and let that rub off on the rest of the portfolio, it’s a good thing.”

It was just yesterday when we shared spy photos possibly showing a prototype of the SUV EV. The trial car looked weird in many ways and even featured a tailpipe, but it could be part of a clever disguise to throw us off the trail.

Source: Automotive News via Motor Authority

8 Comments on "Ford Mustang-esque Electric SUV Won’t Be Called Mach 1"

Will

I don’t believe Ford. They say crap 💩 and do nothing. Hopefully they go bankrupt and get brought off by Toyota or Tesla

4 hours ago
will

why the downvotes?

56 minutes ago
PHEVfan

Because you seem to have forgotten that Ford was one of the early hybrid and EV contenders. Granted, they haven’t done much lately except reveal “plans” for 2020 and beyond.

25 minutes ago
MAF

Maybe this is a Lincon version of next Escape?

3 hours ago
Loboc

More likely a unicorn version.

3 hours ago
dathomir

Surprised no article has been established here…..from yesterday:

https://www.autoblog.com/2018/08/28/2020-ford-mach-1-electric-performance-crossover-spy-photos/

3 hours ago
Andy

That has really small wheels for such a large vehicle.

It looks much nicer than the image in the article though!

21 minutes ago
Windbourne

That is a beautiful car. Assuming that they do not governor it and can keep price below 50K , that would take over fords sedan market quickly.

55 minutes ago