Ford Confirms Mustang-Inspired Electric SUV Goes 370 Miles Per Charge
That’s a heck of a lot of electric range right there.
Ford has confirmed a range figure for its upcoming Mustang-inspired pure electric SUV. According to Ford, the electric high rider will go 370 miles per charge (WLTP).
Word of this range claim came during Ford’s big European debuts of the new Explorer PHEV and Escape/Kuga plug-in hybrid. Ford issued a release stating:
Ford’s Mustang-inspired all-electric performance SUV will arrive in 2020, with a pure-electric driving range of 600 km (more than 370 miles) calculated using the World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP), and fast-charging capability.*
*Officially homologated fuel-efficiency and CO2 emission figures will be published closer to on-sale date
Ford says that its first dedicated electric car, which will be a Mustang-inspired plug-in crossover, will be positioned to compete with the recently revealed Tesla Model Y.
If you recall, Ford posted a tweet in the moments leading up to the reveal of the Model Y. The tweet, as seen here, simply stated: “Hold your horses.” In a way, Ford was trolling Tesla with a reference to the upcoming Mustang-inspired electric CUV. The timing of the tweet was spot on though, as it directly lined up with the Model Y’s grand reveal.
What we do know is that Ford’s electric vehicle will be performance oriented and that it will go well over 300 miles (EPA) on a charge. Beyond that, not even an official name for the EV has been released other than that it won’t be called the Mach 1, as Ford initially hinted at.
Ford has been largely absent in the electric car segment, so it’s interesting to hear that the automaker is aligning itself to take on Tesla. It’s compelling two to see that Ford is finally putting a serious push behind plug-ins.
18 Comments on "Ford Confirms Mustang-Inspired Electric SUV Goes 370 Miles Per Charge"
Wow! That range is sure impressive. I hope they add range to the Focus Electric. Oh, wait. Ford offers no EVs? And the only EV Ford ever offered had a powertrain built by Magna with batteries from LG. Currently Ford is ending its production of ALL plug-ins because that doesn’t fit in with being an all-truck automaker.
Call me skeptical on what Ford plans to do with EVs. Ford certainly botched everything they have done so far.
Oh, and adding two doors and lifting a Mustang makes for a silly render.
When will Ford start production and deliveries of this not (yet) existing EV model?
2022?
“Ford’s Mustang-inspired all-electric performance SUV will arrive in 2020”
Unbelievable
Must be a miracle when that really does happen in 2020.
Ford has been saying 2020 for years. I get the feeling Ford is getting ready to release details although Ford usually keeps details close to thier vest.
Any release date?
Again, WLTP needs to be put into the headline.
It’s in the first paragraph of the article. It doesn’t fit in the headline. It surely doesn’t determine whether or not people will click. The masses don’t even know what it is.
Weird though that they used WLTP instead of EPA, though they use EPA for other releases. Makes no sense.
“Man, what I wouldn’t give for a Mustang SUV”… said no person ever.
While I applaud Ford for the claimed range and finally getting with the EV program, I’m baffled as to why they would want it to be “Mustang-inspired”. I love Mustangs, I used to own one, and I can’t wait for an all-electric Mustang (* gasp *). But this just dilutes the aura surrounding the Mustang.
I saw someone build one themselves. So someone said it. And it was entertaining. And that was in the 90s.
Impressive but I wonder what it will weigh. Should be quite a bruiser carrying all those batteries.
From article: “…It’s compelling two to see that Ford is finally putting a serious push behind *plug-in hybrids*…”
Should that instead read: “all-electric”?
Changed to plug-ins. Thanks!
Ford also announced two more plug-in hybrid models today (Escape, Explorer).
Yep. That’s why we changed it to plug-ins. And, for those, they quoted EPA range. What the heck, right?
So…320 mile ish EPA range. Not bad.
“will go 370 miles per charge (WLTP)” So in the real world, closer to about 300 miles in good conditions. *Yawn*. The Model S/X can be refreshed with 2170 cells right around when this new Ford comes out and they’ll go over 400 miles (EPA rated/real world). The much cheaper long range Model 3 is already going over 300 miles. I think Tesla is waiting for the S/X refresh so they can drop it right as other automakers are releasing what they think is a competitive product. So we’re talking 2020-2022. Other automakers obviously aren’t paying good enough attention to Tesla’s progress or product road-map. Or they simply can’t beat Tesla’s energy density by weight or efficiency.
usually, I have a very high tolerance for the legacy auto company when it comes to their EV initiative, but for Ford, all I can say is “Vaporware”