Ford Confirms Mustang-Inspired Electric SUV Goes 370 Miles Per Charge

BY ERIC LOVEDAY

That’s a heck of a lot of electric range right there.

Ford has confirmed a range figure for its upcoming Mustang-inspired pure electric SUV. According to Ford, the electric high rider will go 370 miles per charge (WLTP).

Word of this range claim came during Ford’s big European debuts of the new Explorer PHEV and Escape/Kuga plug-in hybrid. Ford issued a release stating:

Ford’s Mustang-inspired all-electric performance SUV will arrive in 2020, with a pure-electric driving range of 600 km (more than 370 miles) calculated using the World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP), and fast-charging capability.* *Officially homologated fuel-efficiency and CO 2 emission figures will be published closer to on-sale date

Ford says that its first dedicated electric car, which will be a Mustang-inspired plug-in crossover, will be positioned to compete with the recently revealed Tesla Model Y.

If you recall, Ford posted a tweet in the moments leading up to the reveal of the Model Y. The tweet, as seen here, simply stated: “Hold your horses.” In a way, Ford was trolling Tesla with a reference to the upcoming Mustang-inspired electric CUV. The timing of the tweet was spot on though, as it directly lined up with the Model Y’s grand reveal.

What we do know is that Ford’s electric vehicle will be performance oriented and that it will go well over 300 miles (EPA) on a charge. Beyond that, not even an official name for the EV has been released other than that it won’t be called the Mach 1, as Ford initially hinted at.

Ford has been largely absent in the electric car segment, so it’s interesting to hear that the automaker is aligning itself to take on Tesla. It’s compelling two to see that Ford is finally putting a serious push behind plug-ins.