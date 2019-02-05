Ford F-150 Electric Pickup Truck Spied For First Time
Electric truck sighting confirmed.
Ford is indeed working on an electric F-150 pickup truck and these never-before-seen spy photos prove it. Take a look at this electric truck.
In the middle of January, Ford talked electric trucks for the first time. Here’s what was stated by Ford president of global markets Jim Farley:
We’re going to be electrifying the F-Series — battery electric and hybrid.
The idea was to make the F-Series futureproof. Farley added:
Ninety-percent of our capital now is allocated toward trucks and utilities. We have the F-Series, the world and America’s best-selling truck. More than a million units were sold last year. F-Series core strength at the end of the day is: There’s a truck for every customer and we know those customers really, really well. From the F-150 all the way to the F-750. They all matter to us.
Now, these spy photos confirm that development of the electric F-150 is indeed underway. At this point in time we have zero specs on the electric F-150. Even a launch timeframe is completely unknown.
The F-Series in unmatched when compared to the competition, not only in sales, but also in a plethora of other categories. It’s the best-selling vehicle in America. To see it offered in a pure-electric configuration will be a huge step forward for the EV segment.
The spy photographer notes:
Just a few weeks ago (January 16th) Ford President of Global Markets Jim Farley informed investors that a battery-electric F150 is in the works, and today we have caught the first exclusive shots of it.
Although we were only able to get a single angle (due to where the vehicle was parked), we can easily confirm that this is an F150 EV (*note that this is likely an early test bed for the electric powertrain, and the F150 EV that comes to market will be significantly different).
First, we can see that the vehicle is plugged into a charger via a charging port located on the lower front portion of front bumper (we don’t believe this location will make it to production though). And second, we can clearly see that the body of the F150 sits slightly higher due to batteries being located underneath the cab. There is an exhaust tip on the back of the truck, but we believe that it’s just a clever disguise to throw off the untrained eye.
Images: Brian Williams
14 Comments on "Ford F-150 Electric Pickup Truck Spied For First Time"
Fantastic! There’s certainly room for more people like Rivian in the market, but we absolutely need Ford in this market if EV’s are going to get traction in that space. Rivian is cool, but they are so far behind and have zero name recognition. Well, Rivian is cool except for those freakin’ headlights. I would imagine they’ve had mules for a while, but that looks pretty close to production.
I honestly think Rivian is ahead of Ford. I suspect Ford will do something on the specs of this to make it less desirable than their gas trucks. Also, the front of the Rivian is far nicer than the Ford (my opinion of course if we are voting).
In my case I laugh at people who complain about the looks of the front of a truck.
All I care about the front, how does it affect the drag at highway speeds, do I get good lighting at night.
IF IT IS A TRUCK, I care a lot more about how much can the bed carry.
They’ve been working on the PHEV version for a couple years. There was a protoype based on the 2015-17 body-style with the plug up high on the fender behind the front wheel. This is clearly based on an 18/19 model year.
I would think that this is the production intent version of the PHEV.
Rumours are it has a traditional hybid drivetrain for the rear (ICE / electric motor / transmission) plus 2 motors for the front wheels. This provides a lot of flexibility / practicality while ditching the transfer case, which is a huge plus for me,
Given the recent harsh reminder of winter life (as cold as -40 degrees), I would seriously consider the PHEV variant as long as the price and AER are favourable, That waste heat is very useful this time of year.
If My budget was $50k and my EV choice was a truck or a sedan, I’d choose the truck.
Your going to be getting a lost less range in the truck.
I’m waiting for the drone footage, but this is really very encouraging news to say the least!
This pictured Ford 150 looks like a PHEV, given the limited battery size and tail pipe. A serial phev can be a useful early mule for future BEV, but a parallel one, not so much. Which one is it?
Good eye on the tailpipe. This is clearly not what I would consider an “Electric F150”
F150 is far from a cheap car, or at least can go all the way to close $100k.
Having said that many trucks are simple cheap vehicles with lousy efficiency – not sure if they’re the best fit for batteries… yet.
“not sure if they’re the best fit for batteries” They are the best fit for batteries because huge flat areas are available under the bed.
We all know you are a troll against all EVs – Let it rest as you have lost all credibility in this discussion group.
You pretty much max out an F150 at about $80k (Platinum trim).
Makes the Rivian look so modern in comparison. Kinda like the Tesla vs every other EV. I’m sure Ford will get sales, but betting the performance figures will be way below the Rivian and the desirability will fail in comparison. Glad they are making the effort, but ‘could try harder’.
It’s either an EV or a PHEV. Either is fine with me.