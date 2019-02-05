Ford F-150 Electric Pickup Truck Spied For First Time

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Electric truck sighting confirmed.

Ford is indeed working on an electric F-150 pickup truck and these never-before-seen spy photos prove it. Take a look at this electric truck.

In the middle of January, Ford talked electric trucks for the first time. Here’s what was stated by Ford president of global markets Jim Farley:

We’re going to be electrifying the F-Series — battery electric and hybrid.

The idea was to make the F-Series futureproof. Farley added:

Ninety-percent of our capital now is allocated toward trucks and utilities. We have the F-Series, the world and America’s best-selling truck. More than a million units were sold last year. F-Series core strength at the end of the day is: There’s a truck for every customer and we know those customers really, really well. From the F-150 all the way to the F-750. They all matter to us.

Now, these spy photos confirm that development of the electric F-150 is indeed underway. At this point in time we have zero specs on the electric F-150. Even a launch timeframe is completely unknown.

The F-Series in unmatched when compared to the competition, not only in sales, but also in a plethora of other categories. It’s the best-selling vehicle in America. To see it offered in a pure-electric configuration will be a huge step forward for the EV segment.

The spy photographer notes:

Just a few weeks ago (January 16th) Ford President of Global Markets Jim Farley informed investors that a battery-electric F150 is in the works, and today we have caught the first exclusive shots of it. Although we were only able to get a single angle (due to where the vehicle was parked), we can easily confirm that this is an F150 EV (*note that this is likely an early test bed for the electric powertrain, and the F150 EV that comes to market will be significantly different). First, we can see that the vehicle is plugged into a charger via a charging port located on the lower front portion of front bumper (we don’t believe this location will make it to production though). And second, we can clearly see that the body of the F150 sits slightly higher due to batteries being located underneath the cab. There is an exhaust tip on the back of the truck, but we believe that it’s just a clever disguise to throw off the untrained eye.

Images: Brian Williams