Ford E-450 Electric Shuttle Bus Becomes Real Thanks To Lightning

BY MARK KANE

Lightning Systems electrified the Ford E-450.

Lightning Systems, which specializes in making plug-in commercial vehicles, introduced two more models to choose from, the Ford E-450 Shuttle Bus and Ford E-450 Cutaway.

The good news is that orders are being accepted immediately with first deliveries expected by the end of this year. There is also a possibility to convert existing Ford E-450s to electric.

The range of the Lightning Systems Ford E-450 stands at 110 miles, while the electric motor is 220 kW.

Lightning Systems Ford E-450 spec:

110 miles (177 km) of range

liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery system

220 kW (295hp) of power and 700 Nm of torque

of power and of torque five-year, 60,000-mile warranty on the powertrain

14,500-pound gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR)

full charge in two hours with DC fast charging

More in the press release:

“The new Lightning Electric Ford E-450 model will offer peak power of 220 kW, which is the equivalent of 295 horsepower. Torque is rated at 700 Nm, equal to 516 pound-feet. There is a five-year, 60,000-mile warranty on the powertrain with maintenance performed by trained local dealers. Clean fleet vouchers and incentives are available in many states through the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust. The new model will have an electric range of 110 miles – depending on route and driver. Full regenerative braking, with industry-leading efficiency, adds range while reducing wear and tear on the friction brakes. Featuring a state-of-the-art, liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery system, the new Lightning Electric Ford E-450 will accommodate a full charge in two hours with DC fast charging.” “Lightning Electric is available for the Ford E-450 as part of Ford’s eQVM (Advanced Fuel Qualified Vehicle Modifiers) program. Ford’s vehicle warranty covers the base chassis for vehicles with the Lightning drivetrain. Ford QVM participants perform installations and service. Earlier this year Lightning Systems began deliveries of the Lightning Electric upfit for the heavy-duty Ford Transit, which is also covered by Ford’s eQVM program. QVM is Ford’s quality recognition given to aftermarket adaptive equipment installers that meet manufacturing guidelines and best practices. Ford’s thorough QVM qualification process includes on-site assessments at each location to verify the operation meets manufacturing, assembly, workmanship, customer service, and quality requirements, and that it has processes in place to produce vehicles that meet federal regulations. Lightning Analytics, a cloud-based analytics system that provides predictive maintenance, route scoring, range analysis, driver behavior and geofencing for maximum range and efficiency, is available as an option on every Lightning Electric vehicle. The analytics system provides fleets with real-time information to operate their fleet at peak efficiency.”

Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning Systems said: