Ford C-Max Energi Production Comes To An End
2 hours ago by Mark Kane
Dan Jones, Ford’s North America Car Communications Manager, has revealed that the C-Max Energi production has ended, while the C-Max hybrid will live on into mid-2018.
Of note: We did a little further digging, and Ford is planning for regular C-Max production through early May of 2018.
The C-Max series really didn’t fulfill Ford’s expectations in terms of sales volume, and will be replaced by some new models in near future.
Further to that, with the Ford Escape Energi/plug-in on the roads testing now (and arriving later next year), and also the Focus Energi on the apparent horizon – the C-Max Energi’s days have long been numbered.
Since October 2012, through the end of October 2017, Ford has delivered 40,690 C-Max Energi plug-in hybrids…in a very consistent fashion:
- 2012: 2,374
- 2013: 7,154
- 2014: 8,433
- 2015: 7,591
- 2016: 7,957
- 2017 YTD: 7,181
Historically, the C-Max Energi has always been one of the top 10 most popular plug-in models in the U.S., but has never really had a moment in the sun like the Toyota Prius Plug-In, Chevrolet Volt and Bolt EV , Nissan LEAF or Tesla Model S near the top of the list.
The only other plug-in hybrid that Ford produces now is the Fusion Energi, which utilizes the same powertrain.
It’s also a little sad that Ford recently crossed the milestone of its 100,000 plug-in car sales in the U.S. at the same time as the C-MAX Energi cessation.
source: Green Car Reports
7 responses to "Ford C-Max Energi Production Comes To An End"
That’s too bad. I had hoped with the lower trim levels that they’d be able to sell more, but Ford dealers didn’t do a great job selling them and the trunk configuration was always a hack job.
It works great for my family though – but I bought it used, which didn’t help Ford much.
Seems like a great vehicle platform. The problem is how Ford shoehorns the batteries in and sacrifices cargo space.
If they didn’t do that with their Energi models, the sales volume would be much higher in my opinion.
At least sales weren’t falling off a cliff. Hopefully this means we’ll get a replacement soon.
Maybe a PHEV Escape?
I’ve been driving a C-Max Energi since 2013. It’s been a test plug-in car for me (my first) and overall is pretty good and a fine commuter car. But, I’d say I like it more than love it.
Just saw my first one. It’s a European car. In Europe if I understand correctly, it has sliding doors like a small minivan. The Mazda5 was like that. It was a great vehicle but not to US tastes. So Ford tried putting doors on it here. I guess US customers just aren’t in the mood for economical hatchbacks. Put some ugly plastic cladding on it, raise it an inch, and call it an SUV and people line up. I guess people would just rather buy an Escape. Interestingly 2017 would appear to be the energi’s top sales year.
I know a couple of people who have these and like them. However, they never really had enough All Electric Range to appeal to me. I wouldn’t even want to buy a charger and plug it in for 20 miles of range. Hopefully, Ford is planning replacement models with more range and better battery placement. The Escape EREV could potentially be a great seller to compete with the Niro and Kona.
I leased one in July 2016. The lease was massively subsidized so that my TOTAL payments for the lease, including CA sales tax and after the CA rebate are $4200 (less than $4/day!!!!) for the three years. And, for what its worth, the lease included free level 2 charging.
This does not include DMV fees and full coverage insurance (required for a lease) which are actually a little more for the three years.
The federal tax credit goes to the lessor which helps cover the huge depreciation, but still, nobody made any money on on this deal (except the money I saved by not having to get a different vehicle)
Its actually a nice car IMHO and I get 20 to 25 miles from a charge driving gently around town w/out using the Heat and AC.
I will turn it in at the end of the lease.