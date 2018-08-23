Forbes Test Drive Disaster: No Charge Means BMW i3 REx Can’t Cope
Just a simple BMW i3 REx test drive, right?
For this Forbes contributor, that was surely not the case. It’s not that he had an issue with the BMW i3 REx as a whole, but rather, the entire experience was a disaster. We can only imagine that this could easily be the case for any prospective EV owner, and sadly, it’s issues like this that could slow electric car adoption. Forbes writes:
It was the best of drives, it was the worst of drives.
We’ve test-driven some electric vehicles we liked and even loved, despite our early Leaf experience of 2012. We think others who want electric vehicles should be able to buy them, we would love to see a nationwide infrastructure of working charging stations, and gently make the transition in the next 10-20 years to all-electric, with internal combustion vehicles available to those who want them.
But this electric car brought us heartache instead of joy, inconvenience instead of making life easier, and more than a fair bit of good old aggravation.
So, what in the heck went wrong?
Well, to be fair, let’s start with the positives. The BMW i3 accelerates quickly, offers a smooth ride, and its polarizing looks aren’t that bad.
Ok, now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, it’s time to share Forbes’ disaster. To start, they couldn’t charge the car, even after visiting two stations. The journalist explains that the charging stations wouldn’t accept the i3s “bar-coded plastic key.” He compares and explains:
“Our gas only works in Chevys. Look up on the web where they gas Fords.”
Turns out one is supposed to exclusively use ChargePoint.com to find the stations capable of juicing your i3. This we did.
Sadly, the ChargePoint station that the test driver eventually found was out of order. However, it took a phone call to learn that there was actually a problem and it wasn’t just operator error. No worries though, the BMW i3 REx has a backup gas range extender. So, they weren’t stranded and could continue with their test drive!
Scratch that … as they started up the first 30-mile incline, the i3 would only hit a top speed of 40 MPH since it’s gas engine is not meant for powering the car over long periods. It functions better as a generator and a safety net in case you can’t charge right away.
Fortunately, Forbes eventually found a ChargePoint station and chilled for four hours while they waited for the i3 to be ready for its test drive.
It turns out that charging was not the only issue they reported. Believe me, once you’re this frustrated and have wasted this much time, everything seems like a problem. Forbes’ other concerns are listed below:
- You must open the front doors to access the back seat
- Rear windows do not roll down
- Doors have no inside pulls, so you must yank the storage compartment or open the window to shut them
- The shifter and starter are “ill-placed,” “cheap,” and they suck
BMW did reach out to Forbes after this whole mess. We’ve included the representative’s statement below:
“You can think of the Chargepoint card as an Exxon or Shell card for example that would only work at that brand’s charging station. If you went to another branded EV station you could certainly charge the i3 but would need to pay via credit card or check card just like refueling a normal press vehicle at a gas station. The only charging station you could not get to work at all would be a Tesla station as their plugs only fit their cars.” We regret any confusion.
Still, if you understand this EV and the above issues wouldn’t turn you away, there are often fantastic deals on new BMW i3 vehicles that knock off as much as $10,000. However, they’re dependent on location and affiliation. Additionally, prices on used i3s are very competitive.
Source: Forbes
But it has BLUE seat belts, surely that must account for something.
If only the other ICE OEMs could offer different color seatbelts, in their respective EVs, the EV rEVolution would be in full swing!
Well done Forbes, you did it again!
Wait, it doesn’t have interior door pulls? That can’t be right.
Apparently, there are, but they are not placed where one might notice them. There is an up-close photo in the Forbes article that shows the inside of the door. Have a look.
It’s not “apparently”, they are there, but then again, you have to use your eyesight to see them.
The point is that if someone test drives the car and can’t find them or use them easily, can’t figure out how to charge, isn’t aware that the gas engine is not sufficient for a test drive, etc., then perhaps other people may find the same issues when they drive it. We didn’t publish it and say that this is all 100 percent fact or that it was our own test drive. We published it because the writer had some significant issues. It’s stories like this that can lead to an automaker making adjustments so that the car will sell better and so that people are more comfortable adopting EVs. We are often attacked if we publish anything negative about Tesla. Owners and fans push hard in the comments to assure that none of the problems are actually real from their perspective. This is the same. From your perspective, as an owner and someone very familiar with the car and with EVs in general, these are non-issues. However, from another perspective, there are obviously some concerns to point out.
I understand, but then again it never happen to have reviewer going out of his/her way to make an EV look bad, like going out of range on purpose and writing how problematic it is? Remember those days Steven? This guy went out of his way to find all the little things he didn’t like about EV and the i3. So yeah, expect people like me to react and counter balance.
Of course. The internet is completely flooded with such. It’s becoming increasingly more difficult to know what’s an honest opinion and a paid attack by Big Oil. That’s very true. Fortunately, people can go check it out themselves and form their own opinion. Thanks for the comment and info. We appreciate it.
They are wrong about the interior door handles. This is a common issue for people first driving the i3. The handles aren’t where you’d expect them to be. They aren’t obvious. But they are there. You do not have to grab the storage compartment or the window to close it. I could forgive such a mistake for a 3 minute test drive. But if they had it for hours, they should have found the door handles.
The point is, the charging situation, REx situation, door handles, etc. are not intuitive and the average Joe wouldn’t have an easy time figuring any of this out. For those that go test drive the car, being that it’s very pricey and they may not figure things our very easily, it comes as no surprise that sales are struggling.
Well I don’t know about the average Joe in the USA or at Forbes, but up North we got around this pretty fast. Seriously Steven, you are defending that piece of poop from Forbes?
I’m not defending anyone or anything. I’m saying that we aim to share the stories about all EVs, the good and the bad. People can take it or leave it, but we’re going to share it. You can decide if he’s completely made all of this up, or if there are some concerns that some people may have. This is surely not the first time that we’ve heard about such issues. If they are all wrong, then that’s fine. Anyone can go test drive the car and make a decision for themselves and their priorities. We’re simply sharing.
I honestly think they are well aware of all those points and set up a “review” to intentionally show shortcomings.
Could be …
I3 is certainly a car that had some strange design sacrifices. Amazingly it is also a car that has some brilliant engineering. I drove one of the original REx models, and when the motorcycle engine started, I was glad I chose a Volt instead. It was a great car, right up until that engine started.
I can’t even hear the engine running on the highway unless it maxes out. In town it is noticeable if you have your windows cracked. I wonder if there is some variation in this regard as some people complain about this.
The i3 is a much better city car than the Volt, having a very tight turning radius, light weight, shorter, etc. The Volt is better highway cruiser, but gives up so much interior space it is uncomfortable if you are taller.
I coded my i3 Rex to allow hold mode (as it was designed for) in my US car. This makes it very useful for long distance driving. Means I can easily cruise 250 miles to Chicago, Minneapolis, St Louis, etc at 75-80 mph. None of these routes have any CCS stations along the route so it is gas or Tesla only until next year at least when some of the Electrify America stations are in.
So many things in the Forbes review that doesn’t make sense, EV shouldn’t need to be explain and yet if you buy one you should do a minimum of reading. In Québec, Canada, ChargePoint isn’t much present, so based on that I shouldn’t be able to use my i3. This is so stupid.
As for the REX, I can’t believe, 4 years later we are still talking about this…. well here’s one of my old post regarding my experience. Jump to the REX section. If these guys ran into problems, they were not driving at 40MPH, they were looking at making it failed. And what it doesn’t say is, was it a 2017+ or 2016 or less? The REX isn’t a problem unless you want it to be.
https://sway.office.com/o0Y5ZA6nyNqrvuFM?ref=Link
https://sway.office.com/hGOUPNWHZRQ2pTxJ?ref=Link
Really? And the people who report the i3 REx dropping to 25 MPH when climbing a mountain with a depleted battery (citation below); are those people just making up B.S.?
No, I don’t think so. BMW put a small motorcycle engine into the i3 REx as a range extender. That may be fine for traveling on flat terrain, but clearly they only intended it to provide auxiliary power, allowing you to get to the nearest DCFC station. That’s why the gas tank only holds 1.9 gallons.
The non-REx version of the i3 is a moderately good BEV of a previous generation, altho overpriced and having no better range than an older Leaf. The REx version… well, it has some serious engineering compromises if you try to use it as a PHEV, to put it politely.
See “US i3 Rex dangerous when climbing hills”
http://www.mybmwi3.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=13&t=1366&sid=10cde13b7990adf1b9f70fc9d00188b0
Oh, just so you know, I checked that post, that was before the update. C’mon..
The non-Tesla charging network’s main problem is that it is not a network. It is a totally uncoordinated kludge. This has been our only real frustration with owning a Bolt for 14 months. We have averaged a thousand miles a month driving all over the state, but you can’t really leave it! I can’t imagine the disappointment of buyers of the upcoming high end EVs from the old line manufacturers.
Tesla has spoiled people.
Just saw Bjorn fidget around with I-Pace’s user interface,
It was painful to watch.
Tesla killer😂
The review should have been titled “Clueless Journalist Sabatoges Own Test Drive Due To Being a Moron”
Though the complaints of the puny range extender are completely valid.
Perhaps. But, we both know that there are a whole lot of morons out there that may experience such things. If I was going to buy a $60k car and had even a glimpse of these issues, I might be a bit frustrated. We’re talking about getting the general auto-buying public to LOVE EVs. If any of this happened, they may not buy in.
Or it might have read “Typical non-EV nut attempts to drive electric car”
Try pulling up to a DC fast charger that is “may or may not be pay to charge”, but has no signage to indicate this, and no way to pay. All it says is “charge complete”, after 10 seconds of charging. Calling tech support is no help. They don’t know what the problem is because they have no way to talk to the billing department.