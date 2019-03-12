  1. Home
Follow InsideEVs On Google News To Stay Informed On The Go

BY ERIC LOVEDAY

You’ll never miss the latest news and cool stuff in the electric car scene.

The InsideEVs team truly appreciates that readers choose us as their source for electric car news, reviews, features, and auto show coverage. Now, our new Google News feed makes it even easier to stay up to date on everything that we publish.

Also, see that Share button next to Follow? If you have any electric car friends who you think might like InsideEVs, please consider letting them know about us by using that Share button there.

Thanks!

