Fleet Of Nissan LEAFs Support Electric Marathon

It’s time for an electric rally through Europe.

This year’s Electric Marathon from Tallinn, Estonia to Monte Carlo, Monaco, began on 18th of September, after a prologue in Helsinki, Finland on the 17th. The route for the first time follows the route of the Tallinn-Monte Carlo Rally held in the 1930s and will end on the 29th of September after visiting 37 cities in 10 countries.

The event is supported by a fleet of six second-generation LEAFs as Nissan is the official partner of the Electric Marathon. The cars are used in competition in the university challenge, but overall most vehicles (about 40) that participate in the entire event or just part of the rally are private.

“The Electric Marathon 2018, patronized by Prince Albert II of Monaco, kicked off in Tallinn in front of the Estonian National Opera on Tuesday 18th September. The program paid tribute to the historic rally from the 30s and all Estonian electric car owners were welcome to participate at the Tallinn-Pärnu stage. Around 40 electric vehicles lined up at the starting line-up. New additions to the competition include the prologue in Helsinki and the stage in Kaliningrad, and the interim finish of our competition also has an important role in the program of the Hamburg Climate Week.”

Jüri Tamm, Honorary Consul of the Principality of Monaco and head of the organizing committee. said:

“This year, competitions are held in two categories – between universities from six different countries which all use identical new Nissan LEAF 40 kWh, and in the so-called “open” class with an unlimited number of different types of electric vehicles. All EV drivers are welcome to participate,” said “It is possible to participate in the entire marathon or in each stage separately and the winners will be awarded with diplomas and medals. The purpose of the marathon is to support environment-friendly transport. The celebratory finish and award ceremony will be held at the square in front of the Prince’s Palace in Monaco on 29 September.” “We are planning to make interim finishes by the European Court of Auditors in Luxembourg and visit various universities in Poland and France. In cooperation with the Baltic Sea Philharmonic Orchestra and the 25th anniversary festival of the Usedom Music Festival, a culture-friendly interim finish of the electric marathon rally will be held in Peenemünde in front of the Historical Technical Museum,”

Gareth Dunsmore, Electric Vehicle Director, Nissan Europe, says:

“The new LEAF is our icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, and an important step towards Nissan’s vision to deliver sustainable mobility for all. Seeing our 100% electric Nissan LEAF starting such a marathon is a true testament of how versatile this car can be.”

Electric Marathon 2018 program and information: Electric Marathon