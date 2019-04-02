Five Reasons Why You Might Hate Your Tesla Model 3: Video

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Some of these YouTubers will do whatever it takes to get money and free stuff.

Jason Fenske (Engineering Explained) has quite the sense of humor in his own quirky sort of way. Added to that, he’s clearly very intelligent and well-aware of how the world works, especially when it comes to the new age of the internet, social media, vlogging, blogging, and the like.

Not too many years ago, there was no such thing as establishing a YouTube or social media empire. You certainly couldn’t easily become a wealthy celebrity by posting stupid meme videos on the internet, creating a silly dance move and sharing it online, or reviewing products in the convenience of your own home. Oh, how the times have changed.

Fenske goes on to talk about the five things he hates about his Tesla Model 3 (even though they’re actually things he loves). He plays multiple characters, talks about issues with shaky video and lack of a tripod and microphone, etc. (all the stuff that irritates the heck out of us when some of these amateur YouTubers go on and on with unrelated information).

There are honestly so many reasons this video is outright hilarious. You just have to watch until the end. Hopefully, you’ll laugh as hard as we did.

Video Description via Engineering Explained on YouTube:

5 Reasons I HATE My Tesla Model 3 – Tesla Makes Bad Cars!

Here’s five reasons why I hate my Tesla Model 3 Performance. When I bought the car, I didn’t realize how little range it would have, how much maintenance it would require, what it would sound like, how safe it would be, and how slow it would be. That’s because I don’t actually think when I buy cars, I simply buy whatever I think will get me views on YouTube.

It turns out, Teslas are great for that, but bad at everything else. I hate everything about my Tesla Model 3. In this video we’ll go as in depth as you can imagine an influencer’s brain allows for, giving you almost no detail as to why I think the way I do. Smash all the buttons and thumbs up, 10 million likes and I’ll sell my Crosstrek. And buy nine supercars! I’m not compensating for anything, promise!

*Editor’s note: We realize that it’s no longer April Fool’s Day, so you don’t have to apprise us in the comment section. Nonetheless, this is still funny, and the whole idea about vloggers pushing to get views and the influencer’s brain concept is quite telling.