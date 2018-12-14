2 H BY WADE MALONE

These are features buyers should know to make their ownership experience better

For the 2019 model year of the Chevy Volt, Chevrolet rolled out some big changes to the popular plug-in hybrid. New seats, faster charging, and an improved backup camera just to name a few. In comparison, the 2019 Chevy Bolt received far less love from the Detroit automaker. Updates for the electric hatchback are modest. Then again, production of the Bolt is not on the chopping block. So in that respect, the Bolt comes out ahead.

With the end of the year approaching, many consumers will be looking to nab an electric car before December ends. Like Tesla, Chevrolet is on the verge of the federal tax credit phase out. If you were thinking of taking home a Bolt, now is the time to do so. The Bolt is expected to have access to the full $7500 credit until at least April 1, 2019 so it is not too late to take advantage before the credit is reduced. But before you do, Antuan Goodwin of CNET’s Roadshow has a few things they think you should know about the car.

Goodwin appreciates the strong regenerative braking available on the steering wheel paddle. But if you are wanting heavy regen, he prefers the smoother experience of driving in ‘L’ to achieve similar levels of regenerative braking. When leaving park, shift the electronic shifter down once to enter ‘D’ mode that includes artificial creep. Shift down a second time to enter ‘L’ mode with full one pedal driving. Using the steering wheel paddle while in ‘L’ mode will increase your regen even further.

One area where the Bolt excels is Cargo space. Don’t be fooled by its diminutive exterior. The Bolt also has a lot more room than many people realize. Goodwin explains:

The 16.6 cubic feet of cargo volume is on par with competitors like the LEAF. But if you fold the seats flat and remove the false floor, it expands to 56.6 cubic feet. Which I think makes this the class cargo leader.

Unfortunately, the Bolt does not lead in other areas. While some basic driving assist features are available, they are severely lacking compared to competitors. Thankfully, the Driver Confidence II package is now available as an option on the LT trim however.

The MyChevrolet app has become more useful over time

One seeming downside to the Bolt is that there is no navigation built in. But you actually have several options. In addition to Apple Carplay and Android Auto being standard, Onstar turn by turn navigation is also available for a monthly fee. You can use the Onstar button in the car to request navigation, or you can use the MyChevrolet app to send a destination to your car.

Another useful feature CNET does not mention is the Energy Assist route planner. This planner lets you choose a final destination and prompts you if you will be driving out of the vehicle’s range. You can then add a charging station to your route and the MyChevrolet app will estimate the time needed at each charging station to reach the next station or your final destination. Once you have a route planned out, you can push it to maps to use with Apple Carplay or Android Auto.

The app also allows you to use your phone as a backup key. From the app, you can lock and unlock the vehicle as well as precondition the car. However, you will still need your keyfob to start the car.

These are just a few little known benefits of driving a Chevy Bolt. You can read about more 2019 updates here and here. Are there any other features you love that we or Roadshow missed? Let us know in the comment section below!

