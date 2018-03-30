Fisker Sketches Out Electric SUV In Response To Ford’s Axing Of Cars
With Ford’s recent announcement of cutting most all cars out of its future lineup, designer Henrik Fisker got to thinking, perhaps an electric truck or SUV should be the focus?
Knowing Fisker and how he likes to stay ahead of trends, he quickly drew up this and posted it to Twitter:
With @Ford announcing cancelation of cars…We need electric pick up trucks and SUV’s asap!..Got me thinking.. #Fisker #ElectricVehicle #EVs #innovation #create #new #technology #Automotive pic.twitter.com/Cq5iGNIcSw
— Henrik Fisker (@FiskerOfficial) May 10, 2018
We’d welcome an electric truck or SUV first over the other car Henrik is working on, which is the Fisker eMotion, a car that’s much less versatile than say a mid-size truck or 2- or 3-row SUV.
eMotion is still a couple of years away from production, so we don’t expect to see this sketched-up electric SUV come to life anytime soon. However, we will say that whoever is first with a long-range electric truck or SUV (not priced at $100,000-ish like the Tesla Model X) will see sales of that particular vehicle shoot up through the roof.
So, who will be first with this fully electric, 300-mile truck/SUV priced at let’s say under $60,000?
10 Comments on "Fisker Sketches Out Electric SUV In Response To Ford’s Axing Of Cars"
Hey, what a novel concept- offering a viable electric option in the SUV/pickup market. It’s only the most popular segment of vehicles..
“With @Ford announcing cancelation of cars…We need electric pick up trucks and SUV’s asap!..Got me thinking…” perhaps time to draw some of those and cancel eMotion.
We’ll Need EV Pickups Especially if Gas Prices Go through the Roof , as it’s starting to in Canada..@ an Average of $1.40 “Per Litre” CDN (“NOT GALLON”) …………….A Litre is a bit over a 1/4 Gallon..3.8L = 1 US Gallon..
Yep, cancel the eMotion, and start a new round of capital raising for trucks. Just tell the investors that it is more important.
Model Y, if that makes the cut as an SUV (technically it will be a CUV). If you mean the strict definition of SUV, then I suspect it will be a long wait. Rather, we will likely see PHEV SUVs starting to show up. But a BEV? That’s a lot of battery power (which requires some serious high-speed charging for those road trips with the family, towing the boat).
Make That an Electric Boat !
Alternatives to the above – if the gasoline engine arrangement above is seen as unworkable (although some companies have a direct connection mode to the gas engine at times), if the bolt ev motor and gearbox is able to be manufactured at low cost, then just put ANOTHER ONE at the other axle, and have a very small (1000 cc or less) ‘genset’ to keep the battery at a low state of charge, as is commonly done. That would give the vehicle a full 400 hp (at least when the genset is on to ‘help’ the battery), and may be somewhat lower manufacturing cost than a larger engine and transmission.
Very Novel! lmao.. Looks like a Land Rover Copy Cat .
Err, so Audi, Mercedes, Jaguar, Bollinger, and PHEVs from Volvo, Land Rover, Mitsubishi, Bentley, has Henrik had his eyes closed for the last 12 months? Late to the boat bud, and your eMotion is a niche product with little potential global impact.