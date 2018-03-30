  1. Home
With Ford’s recent announcement of cutting most all cars out of its future lineup, designer Henrik Fisker got to thinking, perhaps an electric truck or SUV should be the focus?

Polled – 80% Of Poll Respondents Says Chevrolet Should “Absolutely” Offer A PHEV Silverado

Knowing Fisker and how he likes to stay ahead of trends, he quickly drew up this and posted it to Twitter:

We’d welcome an electric truck or SUV first over the other car Henrik is working on, which is the Fisker eMotion, a car that’s much less versatile than say a mid-size truck or 2- or 3-row SUV.

eMotion is still a couple of years away from production, so we don’t expect to see this sketched-up electric SUV come to life anytime soon. However, we will say that whoever is first with a long-range electric truck or SUV (not priced at $100,000-ish like the Tesla Model X) will see sales of that particular vehicle shoot up through the roof.

So, who will be first with this fully electric, 300-mile truck/SUV priced at let’s say under $60,000?

10 Comments on "Fisker Sketches Out Electric SUV In Response To Ford's Axing Of Cars"

John
John

Hey, what a novel concept- offering a viable electric option in the SUV/pickup market. It’s only the most popular segment of vehicles..

2 hours ago
CDAVIS
CDAVIS

“With @Ford announcing cancelation of cars…We need electric pick up trucks and SUV’s asap!..Got me thinking…” perhaps time to draw some of those and cancel eMotion.

2 hours ago
Lamata
Lamata

We’ll Need EV Pickups Especially if Gas Prices Go through the Roof , as it’s starting to in Canada..@ an Average of $1.40 “Per Litre” CDN (“NOT GALLON”) …………….A Litre is a bit over a 1/4 Gallon..3.8L = 1 US Gallon..

1 hour ago
floydboy
floydboy

Yep, cancel the eMotion, and start a new round of capital raising for trucks. Just tell the investors that it is more important.

49 minutes ago
Brian
Brian

So, who will be first with this fully electric, 300-mile truck/SUV priced at let’s say under $60,000?

Model Y, if that makes the cut as an SUV (technically it will be a CUV). If you mean the strict definition of SUV, then I suspect it will be a long wait. Rather, we will likely see PHEV SUVs starting to show up. But a BEV? That’s a lot of battery power (which requires some serious high-speed charging for those road trips with the family, towing the boat).

1 hour ago
Lamata
Lamata

Make That an Electric Boat !

1 hour ago
Bill Howland
Bill Howland
Yeah I for one wouldn’t mind if GM leveraged their abilities (as Chrysler used to do all the time), by taking their PROVEN BOLT ev power train and using it for one axle of a 4wd platform. For me, all I would need the other Axle to do is have a diminutive (i.e. under 100 hp) engine to keep the vehicle moving when it runs out of juice, a la BMW I3 with its extra tiny engine. I would not need any complications, such as having an engine mounted generator, etc since I’d consider Gasoline Mode as just an emergency 2wd expedient. Now whether the majority would demand much more, I can’t say. But 60 kwh (57 kwh long term) to drive the vehicle electrically for 100 miles I’d think would be just great. Engine (and gasoline) use would be very low, and of course, they could have an accelerator ‘detent’ like the Honda Clarity does that will start the engine when you need 300 hp rather than just the 200 hp of the electric motor alone, or engage ‘4wd’ during the winter time or off-road. The engine could also provide economical hot water for the defroster. Point being, NO… Read more »
34 minutes ago
Bill Howland
Bill Howland

Alternatives to the above – if the gasoline engine arrangement above is seen as unworkable (although some companies have a direct connection mode to the gas engine at times), if the bolt ev motor and gearbox is able to be manufactured at low cost, then just put ANOTHER ONE at the other axle, and have a very small (1000 cc or less) ‘genset’ to keep the battery at a low state of charge, as is commonly done. That would give the vehicle a full 400 hp (at least when the genset is on to ‘help’ the battery), and may be somewhat lower manufacturing cost than a larger engine and transmission.

28 minutes ago
Lamata
Lamata

Very Novel! lmao.. Looks like a Land Rover Copy Cat .

1 hour ago
BoltUp
BoltUp

Err, so Audi, Mercedes, Jaguar, Bollinger, and PHEVs from Volvo, Land Rover, Mitsubishi, Bentley, has Henrik had his eyes closed for the last 12 months? Late to the boat bud, and your eMotion is a niche product with little potential global impact.

1 hour ago