Fisker Sketches Out Electric SUV In Response To Ford’s Axing Of Cars

3 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

With Ford’s recent announcement of cutting most all cars out of its future lineup, designer Henrik Fisker got to thinking, perhaps an electric truck or SUV should be the focus?

Knowing Fisker and how he likes to stay ahead of trends, he quickly drew up this and posted it to Twitter:

We’d welcome an electric truck or SUV first over the other car Henrik is working on, which is the Fisker eMotion, a car that’s much less versatile than say a mid-size truck or 2- or 3-row SUV.

eMotion is still a couple of years away from production, so we don’t expect to see this sketched-up electric SUV come to life anytime soon. However, we will say that whoever is first with a long-range electric truck or SUV (not priced at $100,000-ish like the Tesla Model X) will see sales of that particular vehicle shoot up through the roof.

So, who will be first with this fully electric, 300-mile truck/SUV priced at let’s say under $60,000?