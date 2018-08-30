Talking Tesla, Fisker Reveals Major OEM Partnership
Fox Business News had Henrik Fisker, founder of Fisker Inc., on its set today, ostensibly to talk about Tesla. Specifically, he was asked by host Stuart Varney whether he thought the California automaker’s CEO Elon Musk should “move away from his current role” to concentrate on being a “visionary.” While the designer-turned-auto-entrepreneur had some interesting things to say on the topic, we feel like the real meat of the 5-minute interview came somewhat later when Fisker quietly seemed to announce an important partnership.
First, Mr. Fisker’s view on the Musk situation. Musk is, as is often the case, in the middle of a number of controversies, one of which is about his continuing leadership of Tesla. If Varney thought Fisker was going to disparage the billionaire whose company once hired, then sued his design company, Fisker Coachbuild, he will have been disappointed. Instead, Fisker seemed to stand up for Musk’s leadership, saying, “If Henry Ford had of been replaced by a Joe Blah, then we probably wouldn’t have had Ford today and we wouldn’t have had an automotive revolution.”
That’s a pretty strong show of support, we think, but he summed it up better with a quick recounting of his own experience. “…I hired two CEOs and, in the end, I got the blame for the decisions they were making…”
But back to the buried lede. When discussing what Varney characterizes as a lack of demand for electric vehicles in the U.S., Fisker mentions the limited choice of compelling EVs below $40,000 “…we have gone forward and made a partnership with a large OEM to actually increase the volume of the electric vehicle parts…”
We have no confirmation which parts Fisker may have been referring to, but just the news of a partnership seems pretty significant. It could be they may share production of certain components or, more interestingly, this could be a supply agreement regarding the solid-state batteries the company is confident it will commercialize soon. It may be too soon for a deal on the latter, though, as we still haven’t seen the cells incorporated into a pack and implemented in a vehicle. However, he did tell us in a recent exclusive interview, that could happen as soon as this year.
Reaching out to Fisker today on Twitter and asking about the partnership, this writer was told: “We will announce more details later this year” (tweet below). Until then, what do you think about this potential deal? Would it give the startup the gravitas some feel the coming is missing in light of the executives earlier business failure, or are you still in the doubting Thomas camp?
We will announce more details later this year.
— Henrik Fisker (@FiskerOfficial) August 21, 2018
Source: Fox Business News via YouTube
20 Comments
There are many OEMs trying to get EV parts into manufacturers. At some point, one of them will pick the right motor/inverter/controller/etc that will find traction and start the real transition to affordable EVs. The big boys likely see these parts as an opportunity to inject their secret sauce but the small to medium players will likely all look to OEMs to drive change.
Hopefully Henrik is providing the use case that starts the landslide.
As for solid state batteries, I’m not holding my breath.
Hmmm? EV motors, along with the integrated motor controllers (including inverters), aren’t the limiting factor keeping EVs from being fully competitive with gasmobiles. It’s only the batteries which are holding things back. We need batteries which not only are cheaper, we also need them to fast-charge much faster.
Exactly… 800 volt is going to help a lot, on the charging, keep the amperage lower and within reasonable limits.
This could be interesting… Although I have trust issues with Mr. Fisker, not sure why… 😉
Is it because: “…I hired two CEOs and, in the end, I got the blame for the decisions they were making…”
Could it be Ford, hmmm….. very interesting!!?
I dislike how, reading this article, it was increasingly unclear that the partner was or was not Tesla. It could be Ford. What EV parts do they make? It could be Rivian. Fisker has a US automotive partnership. I’m… looking for the newsworthy point there.
He says major OEM, so I think that excludes Tesla and Rivian.
A bit too mysterious for my tastes…
Ford hasn’t lead in anything but it’s soon to come bankruptcy.
I’d bet on GM, or LG Chem, or Germany’s Bosch.
GM has lead in battery research, they’ve got a Volt and Bolt solution.
No $40,000 concept revealed, no partnership named … just talk (for now).
Henrik Fisker said: “…If Henry Ford had of been replaced by a Joe Blah, then we probably wouldn’t have had Ford today and we wouldn’t have had an automotive revolution…”
————————–
Exactly why Bob Lutz along with the Jim Chanos wolfpack dream of Elon Musk being removed from Tesla.
Dream on guys… it won’t happen.
Gosh, if I was going to build a low production EV right now, and needed drive units the first OEM I would be talking to would be Jaguar, their patented concentric configuration is the the most mass and packaging efficient at 77kg that I have seen any EV. They also seem to be pretty tough, track use, and off roading does not seem to bother them in the I-pace.
Very misleading headline. This has nothing to do with Talking Tesla, the podcast.
It really doesn’t even have anything to do with Tesla. It’s Fisker, the man, talking about Musk a bit, and separately, also mentioning that Fisker, the company, has a major OEM partnership.
He was brought on to talk about Tesla, specifically about Elon’s continuing (or not) role as CEO, hence our title. Varney did hit him up on a number of other topics — EV demand and tariffs — so, yes, Tesla and Elon weren’t the only topic.
I can see how, if you happen to be aware that there is a podcast called Talking Tesla, you might be momentarily confused, but that wasn’t our intent.
The title strongly implies a deal between Tesla and Fisker. Please don’t sink to this level of clickbait.
Yes I know you guys produced a nice article explaining your policies on banning/censorship, but things like this (and Tesla pandering by Evanex) do not help.
Honestly, that was not our intent. At all.
We do not consider Tesla to be a major OEM. It’s getting there, I guess, but its volumes pale in comparison to those we consider to be, actually, major OEMs, like Ford, GM, FCA, Toyota, VW, etc.
I think this is Fisker non news. You need to remember Fisker used stuff as simple as a door handle from other OEMs and called that a partnership in parts available and used. There’s no point in reinventing the wheel.
Didn’t Fisker get many of his parts from GM? I was recently in a Fisker Karma, and many of the odds and ends had a GM feel to them.
Fisker knows first hand how hard it is to start a car company and its even harder for an EV company even to this day. Talk is cheap and building something from the ground up is hard. All the negative talk regarding Tesla does not cost or produce anything. Its easy to short a company hopping they fail since its rare for any company to succeed, but these people never contribute anything to the world but are just hopping to get rich of the hard working people failures in this world. It does not cost anything to be a critic of something and never creating anything, sort of like a parasite making a living of the host..