Watch As First-Time Tesla Autopilot Users Are Terrified
How do these people react during their maiden voyage with Tesla Autopilot?
YouTuber and Tesla Model 3 owner model3man received some special requests. People asked him to film family members’ first impressions as they got behind the wheel and experienced Tesla Autopilot. He warns us that since you only get one chance to make a “first time” video, the camera work is not perfect. Nonetheless, it’s pretty interesting to see to the look on people’s faces and hear their comments when the Tesla is driving itself.
model3man begins by trying out Tesla Autopilot himself and showing us how it works. Then, he puts three different family members in the driver’s seat to compare their reactions. The consensus is they aren’t sure if they can trust the car. This is a good thing. Remember, Autopilot is a Beta product and should never be trusted or relied upon. Instead, it should be used as a driving aid. With that being said, these drivers should have had their hands on the wheel at all times and been ready to react instantly.
Have you tried Tesla Autopilot? What was your first impression? Let us know in the comment section below.
Video Description via model3man on YouTube:
How do you react when you feel your life is threatened? Perhaps a little like the reactions you’ll see in this upload – I was fortunate that my wife and daughters all agreed to let me video them during their FIRST EVER use of Autopilot in Red Dragon! Their terror, amazement, alarm make for interesting viewing and will perhaps help you when you or your family members first use it!
This is a fun episode. It came because of several requests in the comments sections over the last 3 months. Comments like: “Why don’t you do an upload showing how the rest of your family react to using Autopilot for the very first time. That’ll be very cool!”
Well, the more I thought about it, the more attractive it sounded. Now, you only get one shot at a “first time” video, so please forgive any bad camera angles or occasional annoying lighting. Top priority was simply getting the action as it happened. You’ll see how each of the three (Janine, Jillian and Philippa) react VERY differently, in line with their personalities. Anyway, it was a lot of fun to make and I hope it’s just as much fun to watch!
12 Comments on "Watch As First-Time Tesla Autopilot Users Are Terrified"
Autopilot is still a terrible name for the current product IMHO. People hear it an instantly think they are allowed to take their hands off the wheel.
And by that ignoring all the info displayed in the manual and on the screen?
Tesla makes it abundantly clear that it’s a “hands-on” technology and that it’s in Beta mode. While the name may be misleading to some, the automaker’s disclaimers are what’s most important.
And yet dips like this YouTube moron are telling people to take their hands off the wheel.
Yep
Did I miss it, when did Elon Musk say to keep your hands off the wheel and your feet away from the pedals?
Nope. As far as we know, he never said that. That’s why we put in the BOLD disclaimer. The YouTuber also gets called out on YouTube and responds to the complaints.
You certainly didn’t miss it, MAF. This video infuriated me in the extreme. To put, obviously nervous, drivers behind the wheel and to coach them (against their better instincts) to behave in such a stupid and dangerous manner, is verging on insanity.
I’ve lost track of the number of times Elon has reminded us that we MUST be in control of the car ourselves. This MORONIC FOOL would have had to agree to the warning message before he was even able to activate it in the first place.
I wish InsideEVs wouldn’t post these videos promoting such potentially fatal behaviour – or at least have glaringly obviously warnings in the headlines!
It is officially called “Autosteer”. It is not self-driving, you are still driving the car, except how you drive is significantly different. Instead of making lane and speed corrections, you focus on the road ahead and the larger picture. You must always be alert for any objects in the road or possible cross traffic pulling out, traffic signals, stop signs, etc.
Personally I find this mode of driving to be much less mentally taxing, but it still requires active engagement.
Stopped watching after he said you should take your hands off the wheel and feet away from the pedals. Dangerous messaging and incorrect. Driver should always be ready to take countrol with hands on the wheel and ready to brake or accelerate.
Tesla should yank this guys access to Autopilot.
Tesla should figure out which car is in use and disable autopilot until he calls into the Service Center and they have a reckoning.
If you need to be at all time attentive and holding the wheel why the heck do I need an autopilot for !! (and on top of that pay for it !!! :-().
Now a system that can drive the car in traffic jams at speeds up to say 50 km/h that really really is a great addition. But then I need to be able not to hold the steering wheel neither to watch in front of the car, just go about my things like if I was in a train or commercial liner.