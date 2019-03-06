Tesla To Unveil Supercharger Version 3.0 Tonight In California

26 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Right on schedule.

Tesla has announced the unveiling of its first-ever Supercharger version 3.0. This higher-powered charger will further enable and encourage long-distance travel.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk told us it would open this Wednesday and, sure enough, it will. This new, higher-powered Supercharger will enhance the long-distance travel capabilities of all Tesla vehicles.

Before we dive into the details, let’s look at what was speculated:

First unit to be located in Northwest U.S.

Built-in coolant system that pumps liquid into the cable portion

Charge rate of 200 kW initially, but 250 kW later on

Most beneficial to the Model 3, which can accept all of the extra juice

Musk made the version 3.0 announcement back on March 3 via Twitter. We’ve embedded his tweet below:

First public Tesla V3.0 Supercharger Station goes live Wed 8pm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2019

Okay, with the Supercharger V 3 primer out of the way, let’s move on to what’s now known. Tesla will host an event tonight at 8 PM Pacific Time (11 PM Eastern) in Fremont, California. Select invites have been sent out (see below). V3 Superchargers will apparently work on all versions of the Model 3.

We’ll update this post as more information becomes available this evening.

Developing story…

In somewhat related news, Tesla will officially unveil the Tesla Model Y on March 14.