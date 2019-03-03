First Tesla Supercharger Version 3.0 To Go Live On Wednesday
We’re now just a few days away from the opening of the very first Tesla Supercharger Version 3.0.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says it opens up this Wednesday. This new, higher-powered Supercharger will enhance the long-distance travel capabilities of Tesla vehicles.
Musk made the announcement just a few moments ago via Twitter. We’ve embedded his tweet below:
First public Tesla V3.0 Supercharger Station goes live Wed 8pm
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2019
We presume that all newer Tesla vehicles will be able to suck down a whole lot more juice at the new Supercharger 3.0. However, the actual outputs of these units is not yet known. Nor do we know which particular Teslas will be able to charge at the highest rates. We do suspect that the Tesla Model 3 will benefit the most from these new Superchargers though.
In related news, Tesla will officially unveil the Tesla Model Y on March 14.
WOW. That will be awesome.
Will only work in the S&X with the new top of the range battery. They need to make the S&X the flagships again.
Battery charging is an important item, but it isn’t the ONLY thing that sets the S and X apart from the 3.
They need it to work with all of their cars, now I can see modifications to the new S and X packs that perhaps allow them to stay at a higher rate of charge for a longer period but no way does Tesla want to restrict charger to individual models that’s a waste of infrastructure.
It will put pressure on the competition
Will it capable of matching CCS AT 350kW? Anyway in Europe it is CCS for supercharger as well.
Tesla cars need to be able to match top power output. Otherwise what’s the point.
Let see what Elon has in store
CCS 350 kW is 800V, so not possible for Tesla vehicles right now. But 175 kW @ 400V would already be almost 50% more and that‘s what CCS could deliver to Tesla vehicles in Europe.
AFAIK there is diminishing returns when you increase the power because as you increase the power you also increase the inefficiencies. There’s also the affect that a high powered charger will begin to taper much quicker than a lower powered charger. Thus if you calculate the time to charge a car from 0 to 80% on 350kW and compare to the same on a 175kW, I’m fairly sure that the 350kW won’t be twice as fast. Yes, it will be faster but not twice as fast.
Will they really let Model 3 beat Model S/X on charging rate?
I expected a new S/X battery pack architecture concurrent with Supercharger v3. I guess it’s still possible, but all the recent S/X positioning/pricing changes say otherwise.
Big news, loading up on calls Monday!