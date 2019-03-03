First Tesla Supercharger Version 3.0 To Go Live On Wednesday

2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

We’re now just a few days away from the opening of the very first Tesla Supercharger Version 3.0.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says it opens up this Wednesday. This new, higher-powered Supercharger will enhance the long-distance travel capabilities of Tesla vehicles.

Musk made the announcement just a few moments ago via Twitter. We’ve embedded his tweet below:

First public Tesla V3.0 Supercharger Station goes live Wed 8pm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2019

We presume that all newer Tesla vehicles will be able to suck down a whole lot more juice at the new Supercharger 3.0. However, the actual outputs of these units is not yet known. Nor do we know which particular Teslas will be able to charge at the highest rates. We do suspect that the Tesla Model 3 will benefit the most from these new Superchargers though.

In related news, Tesla will officially unveil the Tesla Model Y on March 14.