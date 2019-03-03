  1. Home
First Tesla Supercharger Version 3.0 To Go Live On Wednesday

BY ERIC LOVEDAY

We’re now just a few days away from the opening of the very first Tesla Supercharger Version 3.0.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says it opens up this Wednesday. This new, higher-powered Supercharger will enhance the long-distance travel capabilities of Tesla vehicles.

Musk made the announcement just a few moments ago via Twitter. We’ve embedded his tweet below:

We presume that all newer Tesla vehicles will be able to suck down a whole lot more juice at the new Supercharger 3.0. However, the actual outputs of these units is not yet known. Nor do we know which particular Teslas will be able to charge at the highest rates. We do suspect that the Tesla Model 3 will benefit the most from these new Superchargers though.

In related news, Tesla will officially unveil the Tesla Model Y on March 14.

Moshe, The Electric Israeli

WOW. That will be awesome.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
eject

Will only work in the S&X with the new top of the range battery. They need to make the S&X the flagships again.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Unplugged

Battery charging is an important item, but it isn’t the ONLY thing that sets the S and X apart from the 3.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Paul Stoller

They need it to work with all of their cars, now I can see modifications to the new S and X packs that perhaps allow them to stay at a higher rate of charge for a longer period but no way does Tesla want to restrict charger to individual models that’s a waste of infrastructure.

15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago
Joe

It will put pressure on the competition
Will it capable of matching CCS AT 350kW? Anyway in Europe it is CCS for supercharger as well.
Tesla cars need to be able to match top power output. Otherwise what’s the point.
Let see what Elon has in store

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
E(V)quality

CCS 350 kW is 800V, so not possible for Tesla vehicles right now. But 175 kW @ 400V would already be almost 50% more and that‘s what CCS could deliver to Tesla vehicles in Europe.

52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago
Mil

AFAIK there is diminishing returns when you increase the power because as you increase the power you also increase the inefficiencies. There’s also the affect that a high powered charger will begin to taper much quicker than a lower powered charger. Thus if you calculate the time to charge a car from 0 to 80% on 350kW and compare to the same on a 175kW, I’m fairly sure that the 350kW won’t be twice as fast. Yes, it will be faster but not twice as fast.

28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago
Doggydogworld

Will they really let Model 3 beat Model S/X on charging rate?

I expected a new S/X battery pack architecture concurrent with Supercharger v3. I guess it’s still possible, but all the recent S/X positioning/pricing changes say otherwise.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
J Bennson

Big news, loading up on calls Monday!

17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago