First Tesla Semi Video Surfaces
12 hours ago by Eric Loveday 33Comments
The first video of the highly anticipated Tesla semi has hit the Interwebs.
The reveal happens late tomorrow evening. 8 PM Pacific time to be exact.
What do we know in regards to the Tesla semi? Well, Musk says it will “blow your mind clear out of your skull.”
Alternate dimensions may have been mentioned too, along with transforming capabilities, robots and latte making, though we assume much of this is Musk showing his humorous side.
Back to reality, we really have no Tesla-provided details on the semi, so everything is speculative at this point in time. Tesla has been incredibly tight-lipped on this one, so it looks as though we’ll all be waiting until tomorrow night for actual details on this supposedly mind-blowing semi.
Looks like CGI
Yup……
Don’t tell me this is just going to be a CGI demonstration. If so, Tesla is really taking things to the next level….
Pretty bad CGI too.
I don’t expect my mind to be blown on this. I just do not care enough… unless they open up the trailer, and out drives a Model Y prototype! 🙂
I will be happy to see semis eventually go electric. But it will be a while before that happens and I’ll never get to drive it. No reason to get hyped! XP
Looks like it might have a hard time turning with no space between the cab and the box.
Concave curvature of back of cab solves that.
And closing that gap = huge efficiency win by reducing drag.
@Axman
“Concave curvature of back of cab solves that.”
To match with a custom built Tesla trailer with similar curvature!!
That has solar panels on the roof of the trailer.
It would probably make more sense to use some sort of flexible plastic sheeting to connect the cab to the trailer, rather than having a concave cab and special trailer.
Guess: Battery back attaches to trailer to form convex surface. Truck would clearly fail if it requires special trailers with interior oddly shaped.
“Truck would clearly fail if it requires special trailers with interior oddly shaped.”
Truck would clearly fail if it requires special trailers, full stop. Generally speaking, fleet operators are not going to buy semi tractors that they can’t use with existing trailers.
Selling tractors which require special trailers specifically suited to those tractors, is going to be a tiny niche market. Hopefully Tesla is aiming at a much larger market.
@PMPU,
Custom trailer is optional of course. It will work with either a custom or a regular trailer.
All what’s needed is to leave the concave space empty which is likely what they did.
Perhaps with a closing surface at the top just above the trailer height to avoid turbulence.
A motorized 5th wheel would enable the gap to close as well. Or motorized cab panels.
Will Mazimum Overdrive mode be standard or optional??
@Yoquet
How much could FSD be for a truck??
Fight off aliens? Make a great latte?
Sounds like defunct desktops I’ve had in the past – like “World’s Most Expensive BoatAnchor”, or the jokes that went around when HUBBLE launched before corective glasses were attached.
“Meet the Hubble: The world’s first flying Paperweight.”
If the semi is decent, these tweets will in time be ignored.
If it isn’t decent, then these tweets will be the brunt of jokes later.
Since there is plenty of downside, and little upside to making them, I’m really surprised Musk would do it as this is definitely paving new ground for him.
This is terrible animation.
The turn of a real-life tractor/trailer would not look like that.
Watch the tail end of the trailer during the turn; it just magically “slides over” laterally.
Yeah, it really is pretty awful. Hopefully the actual truck will be much better.
It is a steerable rear axle trailer. Pretty common in Europe. (or a bad cgi)
Those worried Tesla is dissipating its resources by going in too many directions at once should take heart at the unrealistic and unfinished nature of this brief CGI video. Clearly Tesla isn’t wasting much money or time on this back burner project!
And I’m at least half serious here. This very clearly is a project that Tesla has not spent a lot of time and energy on. As I’ve said, what will be shown tomorrow isn’t a production-intent prototype; it will be just a concept vehicle cum technology demonstrator.
Keep in mind that Elon said the Tesla BEV Semi Truck was to be fully self-driving. Any actual production vehicle, if Tesla ever makes one, will come years down the road, after fully autonomous vehicles are approved for operating on public roads.
PMPU said:
“This very clearly is a project that Tesla has not spent a lot of time and energy on. As I’ve said, what will be shown tomorrow isn’t a production-intent prototype; it will be just a concept vehicle cum technology demonstrator.”
OK you are on record . we will see tomorrow.
I think you have a point. The biggest driver from a cost of ownership is fully autonomous vehicle.
You have to erase the 35% pie cut that the drivers take to make it feasible.
Camera side “mirrors”.
Regarding Autonomous Driving:
Most any modern vehicle, including all trucks with automatic transmissions, can be made autonomous and have the advantage of having an employee of the Truck Stop meet the truck at the diesel pump to refuel it quickly – at a speed that puts any SEMI ev at a clear disadvantage.
The big savings in employee cost, plus higher utilization rates of autonomous semi’s will clearly put the cost/benefit in their favor.
I think the ultimate reaction of the Trucking Industry will be something to behold.
Ok, this blew my mind. 24 hours until the unveiling they release this POC animation!?!?
Would have been a lot better to just not do anything I have to say.
Gosh yes, Tesla would be so much better off if you were in charge. /snark
Or rather, it would have gone out of business years ago.
I genuinely feel sorry for you. How sad of a life you must have having to continuously troll people on the internet. As usual when you have nothing left it must be time to attack other people.
Maybe try putting the computer down and not spending all day on IEVs and meet some actual people or at a minimum just reduce the amount of trolling and maybe people won’t think you are so pathetic…
If the trailer is built into the tractor, then it will be nearly 60 feet / 18 meters in length and cannot fit into any auditorium.
So this video should be CGI.
Anyway I am expecting EM to say something about Model-3 sales.
Where’s my Tesla powered sprinter van?
This has always seemed like kind a weird project for Tesla. A toddler-aged three-model luxury car company expands out into… semi-tractors? Totally different market with totally different needs and customers. Why take it on?
What expertise did Tesla get from Roadster/S/X/Model 3 that they can leverage to make a tractor? How does credibility from luxury sedans/SUVs help them with fleet truck managers? Just odd.
Almost nothing to do with luxury cars, but Tesla does build high power high efficiency motors. This is the expertise required for trucks.
Tesla’s goal is to reduce pollution and trucks pollute more than cars.
“trucks pollute more than cars”
Uuhm, no.
1 truck pollutes more than 1 car, yes. But since you’re using plural, ‘cars’ are way more numerous than ‘trucks’ and modern trucks are mostly fitted with particulate filters, which can’t be said for all the el cheato diesel cars out there.
Research it, and you’ll find that cars use about 2x more fossil fuels than trucks. 2x more carbon pollution.
trying to pass this off as ‘footage’ gives your headlines the credibility of an Elon Musk tweet.