First Tesla Semi Video Surfaces

12 hours ago by Eric Loveday

Tesla Semi Unveil | 11.16 | watch live at Tesla.com, 8pm PT A post shared by Tesla (@teslamotors) on Nov 15, 2017 at 11:16am PST

The first video of the highly anticipated Tesla semi has hit the Interwebs.

The reveal happens late tomorrow evening. 8 PM Pacific time to be exact.

What do we know in regards to the Tesla semi? Well, Musk says it will “blow your mind clear out of your skull.”

Alternate dimensions may have been mentioned too, along with transforming capabilities, robots and latte making, though we assume much of this is Musk showing his humorous side.

Back to reality, we really have no Tesla-provided details on the semi, so everything is speculative at this point in time. Tesla has been incredibly tight-lipped on this one, so it looks as though we’ll all be waiting until tomorrow night for actual details on this supposedly mind-blowing semi.