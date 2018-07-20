3 H BY MARK KANE

The Tesla Model 3 Performance is the dual motor, all-wheel drive version of Model 3 Long Range

Ingineerix recently just put the P3D up on the lift and checked out how it looks from the bottom, without motor covers.

The brief presentation includes powertrain and suspension. There aren’t a whole lot of changes to the car, as it was designed from the beginning to just simply add front powertrain (motor, inverter and single-speed transmission with connections).

With two motors, the Model 3 Performance is able to go 0-60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds.