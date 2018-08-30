First Look Inside & Out At The Audi e-tron By Autogefühl

54 M BY MARK KANE

Here is a first look at the Audi e-tron.

The world premiere of the Audi e-tron in San Francisco is already behind us so we can now sit back and take a look at the first series-produced electric Audi.

Autogefühl had an opportunity to check the e-tron in the studio, covering everything from exterior to the interior, and we must say it’s quite a decent BEV.

Sales in the U.S. will begin from Q2 2019, from $74,800.

Audi e-tron specs:

0-60 mph – 5.5 seconds

Top speed – 124 mph

over 400 km (250 miles) expected under WLTP test cycle

95 kWh battery (36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts)



(36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts) battery pack weight: 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb)

dual-motor all-wheel drive – up to 300 kW and 664 Nm in S mode (boost) or up to 265 kW and 561 Nm in D mode

or Maximum tow rating – 4,000 pounds when properly equipped

9.6 kW on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase in Europe

on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and or three-phase in Europe DC fast charging up to 150 kW: 0-80% in 30 minutes