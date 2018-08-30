First Look Inside & Out At The Audi e-tron By Autogefühl
Here is a first look at the Audi e-tron.
The world premiere of the Audi e-tron in San Francisco is already behind us so we can now sit back and take a look at the first series-produced electric Audi.
Autogefühl had an opportunity to check the e-tron in the studio, covering everything from exterior to the interior, and we must say it’s quite a decent BEV.
Sales in the U.S. will begin from Q2 2019, from $74,800.
Audi e-tron specs:
- 0-60 mph – 5.5 seconds
- Top speed – 124 mph
- over 400 km (250 miles) expected under WLTP test cycle
- 95 kWh battery (36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts)
- battery pack weight: 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb)
- dual-motor all-wheel drive – up to 300 kW and 664 Nm in S mode (boost) or up to 265 kW and 561 Nm in D mode
- Maximum tow rating – 4,000 pounds when properly equipped
- 9.6 kW on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase in Europe
- DC fast charging up to 150 kW: 0-80% in 30 minutes
1 Comment on "First Look Inside & Out At The Audi e-tron By Autogefühl"
Cracks me up how they try to say this and that to improve aerodynamics….IT’s A BRICK and has none, just like all other SUV’s!
Never fails, when they truly have nothing new they always fall back on the really neat sounding word like Aerodynamic.