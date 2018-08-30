  1. Home
First Look Inside & Out At The Audi e-tron By Autogefühl

BY MARK KANE

Here is a first look at the Audi e-tron.

The world premiere of the Audi e-tron in San Francisco is already behind us so we can now sit back and take a look at the first series-produced electric Audi.

Autogefühl had an opportunity to check the e-tron in the studio, covering everything from exterior to the interior, and we must say it’s quite a decent BEV.

Sales in the U.S. will begin from Q2 2019, from $74,800.

Audi e-tron specs:

  • 0-60 mph – 5.5 seconds
  • Top speed – 124 mph
  • over 400 km (250 miles) expected under WLTP test cycle
  • 95 kWh battery (36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts)
  • battery pack weight: 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb)
  • dual-motor all-wheel drive – up to 300 kW and 664 Nm in S mode (boost) or up to 265 kW and 561 Nm in D mode
  • Maximum tow rating – 4,000 pounds when properly equipped
  • 9.6 kW on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase in Europe
  • DC fast charging up to 150 kW: 0-80% in 30 minutes

Audi e-tron

Audi e-tron
28 photos
Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Audi e-tron

Groingo

Cracks me up how they try to say this and that to improve aerodynamics….IT’s A BRICK and has none, just like all other SUV’s!
Never fails, when they truly have nothing new they always fall back on the really neat sounding word like Aerodynamic.

29 minutes ago