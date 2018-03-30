  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. First Look At Tesla Model 3 With White Seats

First Look At Tesla Model 3 With White Seats

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 2

How in the heck did she get a Tesla Model 3 with white seats?

If you follow LikeTesla or tuned in to a few of our previous shares, you can likely answer the above question. We recently reported about some changes that Kim noticed with the Model 3 seats.

Tesla Model 3 Seats
Tesla Model 3 With White Interior Spotted
Musk Tweets Image Of Model 3 Seats, Some White, & Production Video
Tesla Model 3 Gets New Seats, Plus Everything Else We Know

She revealed that early Model 3s have a different seat design than current models. This was discovered when she tried to have white T Sportline aftermarket seat covers installed in the family’s new Model 3. They wouldn’t fit properly. Thankfully, Kim was able to order a set that would fit the newly designed seats.

Now, we get to see the Tesla Model 3 with the new white seats installed. T Sportline has verified Kim’s findings and updated the information on its website so that others don’t end up with the same problem. You can purchase the seats for your Model 3 by following the T Sportline line link below.

T Sportline explains:

It has been brought to our attention that Tesla has made changes to both the Model 3 front and rear seats. We have developed a simple to understand diagram so that you can determine which Generation seats you have. Note: We have found that Tesla has mixed and matched front and rear seats as well. For example, you may have Generation 2 front seats and Generation 1 rear seats, or vice versa. You can determine your Front/RearSeat Combination using the images below.

Source: T Sportline

Check Out T Sportline’s Video Below:

Categories: Tesla, Videos

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "First Look At Tesla Model 3 With White Seats"

newest oldest most voted
Clive

Sweet ‼️

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago
Klaus

They look good. I like the white door inserts you get with the Tesla white interiors. I wonder if Tsportline would be able to do that as well.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
14 seconds ago