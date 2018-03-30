First Look At Hidden Screens In Tesla Model 3

6 H BY MARK KANE

Hidden screens in Teslas are not anything new, but this one seen here for the first time in a Tesla Model 3 is a technical one for diagnostics.

Ingineerix, who earlier this month shared tons of videos about Tesla Model 3 parts, now managed to get access to diagnostics screen.

It’s not easy to access, but once you launch it, then a lot of CAN signals and settings can be seen.

As you can see there are a number of power limits (around 350 kW), battery capacity (over 77.3 kWh at low mileage, but it typically fades to around 75 kWh after a few thousand miles), temperatures, drive unit settings (regen max at 78 kW) and a lot, lot more.

Check out the video to see these never-before-seen screens. Report back with your findings.