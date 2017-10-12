First Extended Look At Tesla Model 3 On Autopilot – Video

21 hours ago by Eric Loveday

For the first time ever, there’s an extended video cut of a Tesla Model 3 on Autopilot.

Not just a few seconds worth of video this time. Instead, we get well over one minute’s worth of Model 3 moving down the road on Autopilot.

Admittedly, there’s still not a ton to see here, but the system does seem functional on what appears to be a rather straight stretch of mostly open road.

There’s no video description to go on, so we don’t have a whole lot of details. However, it appears as though the 3 is holding at or just below the speed limit and has no issue staying in the lane.

Check out the video and let us know if you notice anything else worth mentioning.