First Drive Review Of New Renault ZOE R110

Renault ZOE with the new R110 electric motor is simply better than its predecea ssor

After first test drive in the UK, Autocar rated the new ZOE R110 at 4/5 stars.

The 80 kW electric motor (17.6% more power) is quicker at low-speeds, but more importantly, it doesn’t run out of puff above 50 mph (80 km/h), so you can use it comfortably on the highway up to 70 mph (112 km/h).

However, nobody should forget that it’s still an urban runabout:

“Unfortunately, a more powerful electric motor can do nothing about the car’s slightly wallowy, under-damped vertical body control at higher speeds – one of the ways the Zoe still gently reminds you that it’s not really intended for longer journeys or a quicker stride.” “The car handles well enough through bends and on smoother surfaces; it’s only bigger lumps and bumps that set off some fore-aft pitching and fussing and generally seem to upset the car’s composure. With the isolated feel of the steering, plus the wooliness and lack of progressive feel of the brake pedal (which can struggle to juggle the influences of regenerative and friction braking), you’ll certainly never confuse the Zoe for a driver’s car. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun to drive.”

With price starting at £14,245 (over $18,360) after £4,500 grant, the ZOE doesn’t offer any premium experience. It’s simple, practical (besides lack of practical storage in the cabin), small and without much space for adult passengers in the back.

According to Renault, the all-electric range in the real world should be around 186 miles (300 km) using 41 kWh battery. Autocar achieved 130-160 miles (209-257 km), but expects 180 miles is possible in the city.

The current situation for Renault ZOE on the market is more difficult – despite the upgrade – because competitors offers more value at a higher price. The difference compared to the LEAF is small enough to consider the bigger car. However, in the city or as second car in the family, ZOE still shines.

Changes:

R110 motor, 80 kW (up 12 kW) for better performances at low and higher-speeds – two seconds off ZOE’s 49.7-to-74.5mph (80-120kph) time

updated touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto compatibility, but still below Volkswagen e-Golf or Nissan LEAF

new exclusive body color, as well as an optional Purple Interior Pack

Expression trim was replaced by higher Dynamique as entry-level

Source: Autocar