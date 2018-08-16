Watch This World’s First Drive Review Of Nissan LEAF NISMO

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

We finally get to learn all about the new Nissan LEAF NISMO.

In July, Nissan confirmed that the first-ever, long-awaited LEAF NISMO would go on sale in Japan on July 31st. We are confident that it will make an appearance on our shores at some point in the near future, but perhaps that won’t happen until the 60-kWh 2019 LEAF arrives. Nonetheless, we can continue to hold out hope.

According to Nissan, the LEAF NISMO features more responsive acceleration due to a custom-tuned computer. It also boasts an upgraded suspension for improved ride and handling, as well as custom tires. However, the more obvious enhancements are related to the NISMO’s sporty exterior and cabin. Below, we’ve included Nissan’s LEAF NISMO custom features list:

At this point, we’ve shared images and videos of the stylish LEAF variant on a number of occasions, as well as a video of the NISMO out on the test track. You can read the official press blast and view more images below:

Nissan LEAF NISMO to make world debut

World’s best-selling electric car joins NISMO’s road car lineup for the first time; will go on sale July 31 in Japan

YOKOHAMA, Japan (July 19, 2018) – The Nissan LEAF NISMO will go on sale July 31 in Japan – combining, for the first time, the excitement and advanced technologies of the world’s best-selling electric car with the sporty image and performance of the NISMO road car series.

The Nissan LEAF NISMO

The Nissan LEAF NISMO features a custom tuning computer for more responsive acceleration, custom tires and suspension for improved handling and ride comfort, and stylish exterior and interior design.

The model is based on the new Nissan LEAF, which debuted in October 2017. The new LEAF offers the exhilarating acceleration and environmental performance of a 100% electric powertrain, a dynamic design, and advanced technologies such as e-Pedal and the ProPILOT and ProPILOT Park autonomous driving features.

The new Nissan LEAF is the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision for changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society. It has won several awards for its cutting-edge technology and zero-emission performance. The LEAF won the “2018 World Green Car” award at the New York International Auto Show and has received 5-star safety ratings from both the Japan New Car Assessment Program and the European New Car Assessment Program.

Nissan aims to sell 1 million electrified vehicles a year, including the new Nissan LEAF, globally by fiscal 2022.

NISMO, Nissan’s motorsports and in-house tuning division, launched its road car series with the Nissan Juke NISMO in 2013. It has since added the Nissan March NISMO, Nissan Note NISMO, Nissan 370Z NISMO, Nissan GT-R NISMO and Nissan Serena NISMO.

The following is an overview of the Nissan LEAF NISMO:

Exterior design

The Nissan LEAF NISMO features the characteristic layered double wings of the NISMO road car series, improving downforce without compromising drag coefficient. Signaling the high-performance driving provided by its low center of gravity, the exterior also includes custom 18-inch aluminum wheels that minimize air resistance.

The nine available body colors include the NISMO series’ custom Brilliant Silver (M)*/Super Black two-tone and the Dark Metal Grey (M)/Super Black two-tone.

* (M) = metallic

Interior design

The sporty interior appeals to the senses with prominent use of NISMO’s custom red accents, including the three-spoke steering wheel with a red center mark. The instrument panel features a custom carbon-like finish, and the electronic shift has a gun metal chrome finish.

Chassis performance

The Nissan LEAF NISMO’s dedicated 18-inch high-grip tires and custom suspension system provide a comfortable ride and stable handling. Its custom-tuned electric power steering and Intelligent Trace Control (cornering stabilization system) provide high stability and lane-tracing abilities.

Comfortable acceleration

The custom tuning computer in the Nissan LEAF NISMO allows for a delicate but strong acceleration response. This results in comfortable driving on both city streets and winding roads.

About NISMO

NISMO, a short form of “NISsan MOtorsports,” is the performance brand for Nissan and one of the company’s purveyors of “innovation that excites.” NISMO offers products featuring innovative technology and high performance to a wide range of customers for street use. NISMO cars provide an exciting driving experience with motorsports-inspired aerodynamics and styling, enhanced handling characteristics and unmatched agility.

In the motorsports world, NISMO competes in the highest forms of racing, including Japan’s Super GT Series, and will take part in the FIA Formula E Championship all-electric racing series from December 2018. NISMO provides customer teams globally with FIA GT3 spec race cars and high-performance engines for prototype cars.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2017, the company sold 5.77 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.9 trillion yen. On April 1, 2017, the company embarked on Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, a six-year plan targeting a 30% increase in annualized revenues to 16.5 trillion yen by the end of fiscal 2022, along with cumulative free cash flow of 2.5 trillion yen. As part of Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company plans to extend its leadership in electric vehicles, symbolized by the world’s best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is today the world’s largest automotive partnership, with combined sales of more than 10.6 million vehicles in calendar year 2017.

Video Description via Electrified Journeys Japan on YouTube: I take a drive in the new Nismo Leaf!