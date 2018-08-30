Updates On The First Boring Tunnel: Opens December 10

48 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

We were about due for another Boring story and Tesla CEO Elon Musk helped us out.

From time to time, Musk updates us progress of his Boring Company, however, this may be the first time he’s provided an actual date. Musk is notorious for teasing and even announcing updates and upcoming products on Twitter. He often provides loose timelines as well, which we’ve learned can either be spot-on, miles off, or somewhere in between. Nonetheless, it’s not that common for him to provide an actual date.

In this case, Musk’s initial tweet was rather vague, but within a minute he replied to it with the December 10th clarification:

Opens Dec 10 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2018

We’ve only seen images of the “rough” tunnel, along with computer generated models of various concepts. The first reply to Musk’s tweet shows a concept of what a really cool tunnel could look like. Interestingly, he says that this is actually pretty close:

Pretty close, actually — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2018

Aside from the above, we don’t have any more concrete information to share as of yet. We assume this is in reference to the tunnel near the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, CA (in southwestern Los Angeles County). Now that there’s a date out there, we look forward to more reporting on this next step in the near future.

While the concept seems to keep changing, and we have no idea what will really come of The Boring Company’s plans — added to the fact that naysayers have been quick to discount the company’s plans and efforts entirely — progress has been continual and impressive. We are certainly excited to learn what the future may bring.