Aston Martin RapideE Validation Prototype Moves Under Own Power

BY MARK KANE

It’s alive and it looks encouraging.

Aston Martin‘s boss Andy Palmer shared a short video with a validation prototype of the all-electric RapideE.

According to the description, it’s the first time when the car is running under its own power from a 800 V production battery, developed in partnership with Williams Engineering.

“A moment of @astonmartin history. First Validation Prototype Aston Martin RapideE moves under its own power for the very first time with its breakthrough 800v battery. Great work from the development team which includes Williams Engineering.”

The first electric Aston is to be available before the end of this year, but only 155 units will ever be made.