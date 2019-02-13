Rosenbauer Fire Truck To Go Electric Thanks To Volvo

5 H BY MARK KANE

Electric Rosenbauer Fire Truck is coming in 2021

Volvo Penta (part of Volvo Group) is following its sister company Volvo Buses in the area of electromobility, in the industrial and marine segments.

Recently, the company received an order for a propulsion system for an all-electric ferry for Gothenburg and electric driveline for Rosenbauer fire truck called Concept Fire Truck (CFT). Especially the second project seems interesting, as we never heard of a full size all-electric/plug-in hybrid fire truck.

“Volvo Penta has signed its first agreement to design and deliver an electric driveline for an industrial OEM. This strategic partnership follows the recent announcement that Volvo Penta is providing the propulsion system to Gothenburg’s first all-electric ferry, and demonstrates an important step in the company’s journey to offer electrified power solutions to both the industrial and marine segments by 2021.Volvo Penta’s partner in this latest endeavour is Rosenbauer, one of the world’s top manufacturers of fire-service vehicles and with whom Volvo Penta has already provided Stage IV/Tier 4 Final and Euro VI emissions-compliant diesel engines.”

The press release does not reveal any details besides the launch date of 2021 and a single photo of the driveline:

Dieter Siegel, CEO at Rosenbauer International said:

“Emission-free driving is a key feature of our innovative Concept Fire Truck. For this reason, I am very glad that the heart of the CFT – the electric driveline – will be provided by Volvo Penta. Thus, we are going to be the lead user of proven electromobility technology, today used in Volvo buses and trucks. We have been cooperating with Volvo Penta for many years, which, as a pioneer, has started looking after pollutant reduction early and is putting a strong focus on electromobility.”

Björn Ingemanson, President of Volvo Penta said: