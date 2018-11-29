  1. Home
Did Fiat Develop A Ducato PHEV Using Chrysler Tech?

Is a plug-in hybrid Fiat Ducato coming?

Official registration results from Germany for the month of October revealed an interesting single registration of a Fiat plug-in hybrid.

As industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de) aptly notes, the registration of the PHEV concerns a Fiat Ducato commercial delivery van.

Fiat so far hasn’t shown much interest in plug-in cars in Europe, which makes us wonder what to expect of this registration.

Because Fiat owns Chrysler and intends to use Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid plug-in hybrid knowledge in the Jeep Renegade PHEV that will be produced in Melfi in Italy, maybe the Fiat Ducato will get the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid powertrain? Ford, for example, already makes PHEV commercial vans.

The 16 kWh battery would at least enable it to go into upcoming zero emission zones.

3 Comments on "Did Fiat Develop A Ducato PHEV Using Chrysler Tech?"

REXtoCheckMate

Just another example of the oil mafia controlling the auto industry. (Briefcase Bribery?)
Because a hybrid, or plugin hybrid would have made Economic sense to business for the last 20 years. And yet, the industry has produced next to none.

3 hours ago
John Doe

If they could utilize the new rules that EU has said it’s OK to exceed 3500kg. . They could fit a large battery, and even make an EV.
Mercedes and VW said they will utilize the changes if possible.
The Ducato is a great van, and the nr 1 base for RVs in Europe. Electric range will be an advantage for the environment for sure.

1 hour ago
Larry4pyro
The 16 KWH battery in the Pacifica Hybrid only supports an all electric range of 33 miles. The Ducati (Ram Promaster) van will weigh a lot more so a much larger battery would be needed to be even a minimal extended range EV. Considering that this van could be loaded up quite heavily with cargo, I think a reasonable propulsion system should have at least 250 HP and 400 lb-ft of torque from a 60 KWH battery to support a fully loaded electric only range of 60-70 miles. The Ducati is a terrific platform for a camp van conversion. It has a flat floor, high ceiling, and interior space greater than comparable vans. The tremendous power generation and storage of an extended range EV powertrain would greatly enhance the utility of the van. Complex solar generation and storage could be eliminated and off-grid air conditioning could be accomplished usings the standard electric driven system that comes with the van. The flat floor is good but it is only possible because the Ducati is front wheel drive, which some view as a shortcoming. I wonder how difficult would it be to add an electric motor on the rear axle for all… Read more »
20 minutes ago