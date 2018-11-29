Did Fiat Develop A Ducato PHEV Using Chrysler Tech?
Is a plug-in hybrid Fiat Ducato coming?
Official registration results from Germany for the month of October revealed an interesting single registration of a Fiat plug-in hybrid.
As industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de) aptly notes, the registration of the PHEV concerns a Fiat Ducato commercial delivery van.
Fiat so far hasn’t shown much interest in plug-in cars in Europe, which makes us wonder what to expect of this registration.
Because Fiat owns Chrysler and intends to use Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid plug-in hybrid knowledge in the Jeep Renegade PHEV that will be produced in Melfi in Italy, maybe the Fiat Ducato will get the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid powertrain? Ford, for example, already makes PHEV commercial vans.
The 16 kWh battery would at least enable it to go into upcoming zero emission zones.
According to KBA data, Fiat registered a #PHEV #FIAT Ducato in Germany in the Camper Van segment.#Ducato PHEV on the way?
Just another example of the oil mafia controlling the auto industry. (Briefcase Bribery?)
Because a hybrid, or plugin hybrid would have made Economic sense to business for the last 20 years. And yet, the industry has produced next to none.
If they could utilize the new rules that EU has said it’s OK to exceed 3500kg. . They could fit a large battery, and even make an EV.
Mercedes and VW said they will utilize the changes if possible.
The Ducato is a great van, and the nr 1 base for RVs in Europe. Electric range will be an advantage for the environment for sure.