Did Fiat Develop A Ducato PHEV Using Chrysler Tech?

4 H BY MARK KANE

Is a plug-in hybrid Fiat Ducato coming?

Official registration results from Germany for the month of October revealed an interesting single registration of a Fiat plug-in hybrid.

As industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de) aptly notes, the registration of the PHEV concerns a Fiat Ducato commercial delivery van.

Fiat so far hasn’t shown much interest in plug-in cars in Europe, which makes us wonder what to expect of this registration.

Because Fiat owns Chrysler and intends to use Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid plug-in hybrid knowledge in the Jeep Renegade PHEV that will be produced in Melfi in Italy, maybe the Fiat Ducato will get the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid powertrain? Ford, for example, already makes PHEV commercial vans.

The 16 kWh battery would at least enable it to go into upcoming zero emission zones.