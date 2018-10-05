Fiat Chrysler Readies For Production Of Renegade PHEV: Launch In 2020
Fiat Chrysler has announced that a Jeep Renegade PHEV is coming soon.
Just last week, Fiat–Chrysler (FCA) made an official announcement that it will begin to move forward in preparation for production of a Jeep Renegade plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. According to the automaker, this is the first step in Jeep’s plan to launch some eight PHEVs between now and 2022.
FCA will invest over $10 billion into its electrification efforts throughout the course of the next five years in order to meet U.S. emissions targets and phase out diesel engines. Thus, it will be curious to see what happens if those targets happen to be lessened. However, in the meantime, it has been confirmed that at least Renegade PHEV production efforts are already underway.
According to Reuters, the Jeep Renegade plug-in hybrid will hit the market near the beginning of 2020. Jeep plans to manufacture it at its Melfi plant in Italy, where the Fiat 500X is currently built. The plant will be reconfigured, employees trained on the new tech, and a new engine is in the works that will cost the company some 200 million euros to design and ready.
While we recently reported on Jeep’s plans to produce eight PHEVs by 2022, Reuters says the automaker’s full plan is to use a grand total of 12 different electrified powertrain systems by that time – which will include BEVs, PHEVs, and traditional hybrids – to be used in a total of 30 assorted vehicles.
Source: Reuters
Lead Image Credit (2019 Jeep Renegade ICE): FCA Media
About time FCA. You may survive yet.
AER?
Get brought off by Tesla. Those are the rumors
PHEV’s are a joke.
It’s the only way to electrify large consumer vehicles and have them be affordable.
At least for now….that may change as battery prices drop.
It’s no joke that my Pacifica Hybrid gets 33miles EV range. No joke that we drive most days on all-electric, and after 4000 miles, about 85% of those are electric. We can seat 7. Or 4 with enough stuff for a week of camping and canoeing. No joke that even With a canoe on the roof, we were getting 30mpg once it was in Hybrid mode.
Let me know when I can get a BEV minivan for under $40k with 300miles range.
You are right, the 1000 gallons of gas I have saved driving my Clarity PHEV vs my Quest in less than 1 year are a figment of my imagination. Yes, a Model 3 would have saved me another 200 gallons, but can’t joke about the fuel savings from PHEVs.
PHEVs make a lot of sense with high li-ion prices, but I think they won’t make as much sense with cheap battery prices and good charging infrastructure. However, a mix for a decade or 3 will save fuel while the electric infrastructure builds out.
I hope they design it with the purpose of being a desirable Jeep that people would actually want to choose over the regular model, rather than just a compliance car to meet some regulation.
The German physicist Max Planck said that science advances one funeral at a time. Or more precisely: “A new scientific truth does not triumph by convincing its opponents and making them see the light, but rather because its opponents eventually die, and a new generation grows up that is familiar with it.”
Wow that’s was quick compare to GM. Still waiting for a Phev suv from GM
Exactly!