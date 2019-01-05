Fiat 500e Winter Range & Banana Boxes Tested By Bjorn: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

The stylish Fiat 500e received a rough review

The Fiat 500e didn’t receive much love from Bjørn Nyland. The car was disliked because its tiny size, poor standard equipment, low range without fast charging, just to name just a few.

In the most recent follow-up range test during the winter, Bjorn found out that you can drive about 100 km (62 miles) at 90 km/h (56 mph), although the battery capacity gauge tends to fluctuate a lot, which the general advice is not to go below 10%.

The Fiat 500e is a compliance car in the U.S. and despite Fiat being Italian company, there are no sales of 500e in Europe (Fiat will launch BEV in Europe in the future though).

Most of the 500e (probably over 90%) is sold in California, but a lot of them are then exported to Europe as used. The conventional Fiat 500 is a recognizable model so many would like to have an electric version – despite all the troubles with lack of dealer service for electric powertrain and Type 1 (SAE J1772) charging inlet (instead of European Type 2).

Bonus: Fiat 500e banana box test

The review (video is down below) and range test is supplemented by a proper banana box test, in which the 500e ranks at the bottom of the list. The 500e can take just one banana box in the trunk, or eight if you fold the rear seats.

Model X 5 seater: 10+1/28 Model S pre-facelift: 8+2/24 Model X 6 seater: 9+1/23 Kia e-Niro: 8/22 Model S facelift: 8/22 Nissan Leaf 2018: 7/21 Kia Soul EV: 6/21 Jaguar I-pace: 6/20 Hyundai Ioniq: 6/18 Nissan Leaf 2013: 5/18 Opel Ampera-e: 5/17 VW e-Golf: 5/16 Hyundai Kona: 5/16 VW e-up: 4/14 BMW i3: 4/14 Fiat 500e: 1/8

First review from January 2018: