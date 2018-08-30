FedEx Acquires 1,000 Chanje V8100 Electric Vehicles
FedEx Express will put 1,000 Chanje V8100 on the road in California.
FedEx Corp. announced one of the biggest EV orders so far for its FedEx Express service in California. The company will expand its fleet by 1,000 Chanje V8100 electric delivery vehicles, produced in Hangzhou, China by FDG.
100 Chanje V8100 will be purchased from Chanje Energy Inc (FDG’s subsidiary for global business), while the remaining 900 will be leased from Ryder System, which will also provide support services for all of the vehicles.
Range of those EVs is around 150 miles, but battery capacity wasn’t disclosed.
Chanje V8100 spec:
- range of 150 miles (240 km)
- 675 Cu Ft Storage
- cargo capacity is around 6,000 pounds (2,721 kg)
- 13,2 kW on-board charger
- DC fast charging capability in over 1 hour
“The EVs can travel more than 150 miles when fully charged and have the potential to help FedEx save two thousand gallons of fuel while avoiding 20 tons of emissions per vehicle each year. The maximum cargo capacity is around 6,000 pounds. All of the EVs will be operated in California.
FedEx has been using all-electric vehicles as part of its pickup-and-delivery fleet since 2009. We believe that wider adoption of alternative-fuel, electric and hybrid electric vehicles will play a key role in reducing global emissions, while diversifying and expanding renewable energy solutions. Read more about the company’s sustainability efforts in the 2018 Global Citizenship Report.”
Mitch Jackson, FedEx Chief Sustainability Officer said:
“FedEx continually seeks new ways to maximize operational efficiency, minimize impacts and find innovative solutions through the company’s Reduce, Replace, Revolutionize approach to sustainability. Our investment in these vehicles is part of our commitment to that approach of serving our customers and connecting the world responsibly and resourcefully.”
Source: FedEx Corp. via Green Car Congress
7 Comments on "FedEx Acquires 1,000 Chanje V8100 Electric Vehicles"
Great news. Mark, can you find out from FedEx what is the delivery schedule? As such announcements go, it is rarely something that happens right away.
Thanks!
Two years, agreement is a Lease.
https://newsroom.ryder.com/press-release/fleet-management-solutions-products/ryder-paves-way-adoption-commercial-electric-vehic
I was told a few months ago by the driver, of a V8100 Chanje van (Mule), that was CCS DC fast charging at the Manhattan Beach, Ca. EVgo station, that CATL battery capacity on board was (IIRC) 110kWh.
The above stated 150 mi. EV range is probably a good estimate for real metro/suburban California package deliveries, from the approximately 100 kWh useable.
Correct: Production model battery is 100kWh as indicated in the model’s name (V for Van, 8 for its length in meters and 100 for the battery size) which seems fairly enough for a two shift day of about 65 miles each and overnight charging.
[insert my “fleets will lead the way” post here]
Although the van is similarly powered to a Ford Transit at 190hp and its torque is insane in comparison (as usual for any EV is twice that of the Ford’s), the V8100 van’s design seems to be easier to be improved in order to achieve greater energy efficiency as right now it deliver 50 mpge on ideal conditions -a mere 2x that of Ford’s- which makes me believe it won’t be able to do two full shifts in winter without charging in between shifts (point in case: heating is provided for the whole vehicle as the driver’s cabin and the cargo area lack a divider). Also, the charge port does not seem ideally located (back right vs front) as it might get in the way when sorting packages.
Anyway, this deal is absolutely fantastic news for everyone involved: FedEx which will be able to save about $10M/year in operating costs, Ryder who solidifies its position as the distribution and service channel and Chanje as it secures deliveries and cash flows for the next two years while the company finalize building its Hawthorne assembly facility.
That’s going to be a serious test fleet.