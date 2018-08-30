FedEx Acquires 1,000 Chanje V8100 Electric Vehicles

4 H BY MARK KANE

FedEx Express will put 1,000 Chanje V8100 on the road in California.

FedEx Corp. announced one of the biggest EV orders so far for its FedEx Express service in California. The company will expand its fleet by 1,000 Chanje V8100 electric delivery vehicles, produced in Hangzhou, China by FDG.

100 Chanje V8100 will be purchased from Chanje Energy Inc (FDG’s subsidiary for global business), while the remaining 900 will be leased from Ryder System, which will also provide support services for all of the vehicles.

Range of those EVs is around 150 miles, but battery capacity wasn’t disclosed.

Chanje V8100 spec:

range of 150 miles (240 km)

675 Cu Ft Storage

cargo capacity is around 6,000 pounds (2,721 kg)

13,2 kW on-board charger

DC fast charging capability in over 1 hour

“The EVs can travel more than 150 miles when fully charged and have the potential to help FedEx save two thousand gallons of fuel while avoiding 20 tons of emissions per vehicle each year. The maximum cargo capacity is around 6,000 pounds. All of the EVs will be operated in California. FedEx has been using all-electric vehicles as part of its pickup-and-delivery fleet since 2009. We believe that wider adoption of alternative-fuel, electric and hybrid electric vehicles will play a key role in reducing global emissions, while diversifying and expanding renewable energy solutions. Read more about the company’s sustainability efforts in the 2018 Global Citizenship Report.”

Mitch Jackson, FedEx Chief Sustainability Officer said:

“FedEx continually seeks new ways to maximize operational efficiency, minimize impacts and find innovative solutions through the company’s Reduce, Replace, Revolutionize approach to sustainability. Our investment in these vehicles is part of our commitment to that approach of serving our customers and connecting the world responsibly and resourcefully.”

Source: FedEx Corp. via Green Car Congress