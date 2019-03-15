Tesla Is #1 Selling Brand In Europe’s Electric Car Race In February
In March it will be total domination for the Tesla Model 3
Well, it didn’t take long for Tesla to conquer Western Europe with volume deliveries of the Tesla Model 3. According to industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de), in February Tesla sold the most all-electric cars the region (over 4,000, including 3,730 Model 3 registrations). And we must remember, Model 3 wasn’t even at full speed yet.
Another interesting note is that February wasn’t the strongest month for other manufacturers, but as of today, Tesla improved its share of the battery-electric vehicle market to about one fifth. Total electric car sales are estimated at 20,100 (about 1.9% of total volume).
The other interesting finding is that Hyundai/Kia were #2, ahead of Renault and Nissan, which makes sense given that the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV are two outstanding choices among long-range electric cars.
Come next month, we expect absolute domination by Tesla with the Model 3.
W.Europe #electriccar market February 2019:
>Over 20k registrations continues
>1.9% electric car sales mix Feb
>Tesla top OEM
> Model 3 top selling model in debut month
> 12 month rolling total = 216k
> Cumulative = 690k
More data available shortly at https://t.co/JrJPrLdAAN pic.twitter.com/YXc7pE4ixj
— Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) March 14, 2019
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Tesla Is #1 Selling Brand In Europe’s Electric Car Race In February"
I hope we see global sales for January and February soon