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I’m Thankful For My Electric Car

I've always loved exploring in my car. Doing it in an EV is even better.

Photo by: Mack Hogan/InsideEVs

Mack Hogan

By: Mack Hogan

Nov 26, at 8:00am ET

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I’m a work-from-home writer who loves to drive. So I find myself inventing errands so I have an excuse to explore. I wander in the direction of my destination, chucking detours onto the route to see as much of my town as I can, in as many different conditions as possible. After five years in the same neighborhood of San Diego, I’m still discovering places I love. And today, I’m really grateful that I’m doing it in an EV.

It didn’t come naturally to me. I’ve been a fan of gas cars since I was in diapers, clutching a toy car at every hour of the day. Middle school free time was whittled away by Need For Speed, Road & Track, Motor Trend, and even Consumer Reports. Then I tested every gas car I could ever dream of during my stints at CNBC, Jalopnik, and Road & Track. I was blown away by how easy it is to find beautiful places, requiring nothing but the willingness to wander and a car with a full tank of gas.

I thought range anxiety and infrastructure woes would make EV exploring a considerable downgrade. I went into my first EV lease experience anxiously attached to my gas-powered adventure rig. But two years later, and after nearly one year gas-free, I’ve realized how wrong I was. Exploring in an EV isn’t worse. It’s way better.

Gallery: 2024 Chevy Blazer EV: Owner Review

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Source: Mack Hogan/InsideEVs

It Feels Like It’s Free

There are beautiful places within 20 miles of you that you have never been. I’d bet my life on it. There are only so many hours in a day, and only so much gas in the tank. Driving around exploring your city can get expensive, especially when you account for how quickly American city streets will chew up your car. Cars are just expensive to fuel and maintain.

That is unless they’re electric. My car can fill its 85 kWh battery for about $16 at the average national price for electricity ($0.19 per kWh), and considerably less if you have access to off-peak charging plans, lower EV rate plans, or solar. That gives me 278 miles of EPA range and 250-290 miles of real-world range, making it absurdly cheap relative to any pure gas car. For comparison, a gas-powered Chevy Blazer AWD would need 11.6 gallons of gas to cover 278 miles based on its EPA combined fuel economy. That means you’d spend $42 to go the same distance.

My EV's quiet driving experience and quick, intuitive software make it great for exploring new areas.

Photo by: Mack Hogan/InsideEVs

A Better Experience Everywhere

The gas-powered Blazer would also be clattering, surging, and gasping for power on San Diego’s steep hills. It’d sit there shaking and coughing while I rolled past a quiet oceanside park. It’d be slow as hell, too, and every input to the accelerator would be moderated through a clumsy transmission. I’d press the throttle to go, wait a half second or more, and be rewarded by a lot of noise and a little bit of acceleration. It’d hunt through gears looking to keep its engine in the small and loud section of its powerband wherein it actually operates at near-peak efficiency.

An EV is smooth. It is efficient and quiet at any speed, even without a multi-gear transmission. I quietly glide through sleepy suburban neighborhoods. I zip down the road at night without waking anyone up. I treat every highway onramp like a three-second drag strip, scooting to sixty effortlessly not because I need to, but because it is so easy, and so free.

It may sound to you like I am dramatizing the impact of the car being quiet, smooth, and powerful. I promise you I am not. There is something fundamental in the distinction here. It’s not just that an EV is quieter and faster and smoother than a gas car, it is that those things combined make driving feel utterly effortless for both you and the car itself. Speed arrives without effort or drama. You can just have it anywhere, any time.

I've also done a number of dirt-trail dispersed camping trips in the Blazer (and my previous, red 2024 Blazer EV). I love driving off-road in an EV because I can actually hear the birds.

Photo by: Mack Hogan/InsideEVs

Even in the nicest gas cars, you are aware of the machine’s exertion, and its clumsy timing. I recently went for a brief drive in a $130,000 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 SUV. This was a top-end, flagship Mercedes with a cutting-edge V-8 and a mild hybrid assist system. It has 530 horsepower and enough torque to lug a 7,700-pound trailer behind it. And still, my first impression was, ‘my god this thing feels slow and strained.’

That wasn’t Mercedes’ fault. It was just the first gas car I had driven in a couple of months, and it reminded me how belabored and disconnected engines feel compared to electric motors. In an automatic gas car the throttle is a command to initiate a seconds-long process that eventually leads to acceleration. In an EV it’s like your foot is connected directly to the car.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 is one of the most sophisticated and refined gas cars ever built. And it still felt like a tractor compared to any EV. Gas engines just feel so strained; EVs feel effortless.

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

That makes every driving experience better. EVs are responsive and powerful on winding mountain roads, silent in stop-and-go traffic, and silent always. They are never in the way or strained. They just go where you point them.

A Huge Advantage In The City

These qualities may be less impactful at 70 mph, when wind noise is likely to drown out your engine, and you may wish for gas car range and fueling infrastructure. But in cities—where the vast majority of American driving occurs—they are just in a different league. They’re not just better for the driver, they’re better for everyone. They make less annoying noises and, crucially, do not literally spew carcinogens everywhere they go.

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In fact, my car is pretty much done with emissions altogether. With over 20,000 miles on its odometer, it has already paid off the initial “carbon debt” imposed by the more emissions-intensive process of building the EV itself. My home also uses 100% renewable power, as do the charging networks I use in all but the rarest occasions. Occasional stops at dirtier plugs and the productions-related emissions from tires I go through still count, surely, but are utterly tiny by comparison to any other type of vehicle. That means I can likely travel over 200,000 miles over the next decade without any major emissions.

Driving my EV isn’t just cheaper for me. It’s not really harming anyone.

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That’s why I’m so grateful. When I first picked up a car magazine, there were no electric cars in production. Now, we have ones that are not just as good as gas cars, they’re better. They’re quieter, cheaper to run, better to own, and more fun to drive in the actual places where Americans do most driving.

They still have to get cheaper, and the infrastructure has to get better. But the progress I’ve seen in just the past few years has been incredible. For those that have had a hand in making it happen, I’m grateful for you, too.

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