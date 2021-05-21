Batteries are a bit like humans, we like the temperature to be just so. Not too hot…and not too cold. When the temperature drops, we like to pull on a nice warm jacket and wear a woolly hat. And if it gets too hot… we like to find a way to cool down, maybe jump in a pool or go somewhere shady.

With the batteries that are in your car, well, they perform at their best when the ambient temperature is nice and mild. But what are the effects of cold and wet weather? And is there anything you can do to mitigate them? Watch the video to find out.