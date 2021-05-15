It’s time to stick the kettle on, grab a cup and settle in for another installment of EV Morning.

We have another busy show for you today. Coming up…We’re looking at the hotly anticipated Cadillac Lyriq SUV with a very impressive 33” curved screen. We’re putting our foot to the floor in the Rimac C_Two as the company's founder takes the car to an abandoned airstrip and drag races a Taycan.

The VW iD.6 is launched at the Shanghai Motor Show…but don’t get too excited folks, it won’t be on sale in other markets for a while yet.

And finally, we’ll be talking a look at the ‘Electric Island’ opened in Portland to give gigantic EVs somewhere to charge.