The competition isn’t heating up anymore…it’s boiling now!

The Mercedes EQA, VW ID.4, Nissan Ariya, Ioniq 5, Kia EV6…the list goes on and on! The selection of electric SUVs/crossovers is growing quicker than ever these days.

All cars different in their own way, and all are going to attract different buyers. We just love seeing more options out there for people!

Today, we’re looking at the Audi Q4 e-tron. Watch this video for all the detail on Audi's newest EV.