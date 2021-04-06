Efficiency is a term we often use when talking about electric cars, but what does that really mean?

As we try to demystify the sometimes daunting world of electric vehicles, the ABCs of EVs this week stops at the letter E – for Efficiency

Today we’re taking a look at efficiency in your electric car. Now we all know that electric cars are much more efficient than their combustion counterparts. In a typical petrol or diesel car, only a quarter of the energy used actually goes into propelling the car forward. That’s an incredible loss of energy. And that’s before you consider the energy taken to drill for oil, ship it to a refinery, refine it, ship it around the world again, and transport it on trucks to filling stations.

So today, we’re going to have a look at what makes EVs so much more efficient and also how to get the best efficiency out of your car. Stay tuned for more!

don't forget to subscribe to the channel! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCCA