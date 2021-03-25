How much does one letter difference change the meaning? A lot if we talk about EVs.

kW and kWh. Today Martyn Lee explains the meaning of both. So you won't get confused when you buy your first electric car!

The world of electric vehicles can sometimes seem like it comes with it's own vocabulary, and that's where we come in. Look out for our ABC of EVs series, to demystify the words and phrases you'll hear.



Today it’s the turn of K – welcome to the ABC of EVs – K for Kilowatts and Killowatt-Hours.



Today we'll talk about watts, kilowatts, kilowatt-hours and how that relates to batteries, charing and the motor which turns the wheels.

And don’t forget to like, subscribe, and comment ThEVox Network: https://www.youtube.com/c/ThEVoxNetwork