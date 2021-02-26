It's direct, but what does that mean?

In this episode of the ABCs of EVs we discuss direct current. Find out what DC is here.

For a primer, we present a basic definition of direct current below, but you'll learn more about how it applies to EVs by watching the video above.

  • Direct current (DC) is the one directional flow of electric charge. An electrochemical cell is a prime example of DC power. Direct current may flow through a conductor such as a wire, but can also flow through semiconductors, insulators, or even through a vacuum as in electron or ion beams. The electric current flows in a constant direction, distinguishing it from alternating current (AC). A term formerly used for this type of current was galvanic current.
  • The abbreviations AC and DC are often used to mean simply alternating and direct, as when they modify current or voltage

