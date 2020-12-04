Probably the most talked about EV recently is the brand new Fiat 500e, an EV whose aim is to basically pull off the same trick as the previous reborn 500 and win people over with its design. Thankfully, it’s not lacking for specs, which is important because it’s going up against some rather talented small EVs.

With the larger of the two available battery packs, the 500e is closely matched to the MINI Cooper SE, as well as the Mazda MX-30 and it is compared against these two models in this video by Electrifying. All these models have comparable battery packs and they all come within range of one another in terms of pricing - in terms of actual range, it’s the Fiat that fares best, followed by the MINI and Mazda which are very similar.

The Fiat 500e probably has the edge in this test, thanks to its undeniably successful design (Fiat has not disturbed a winning formula too much here) and the fact that it has the longest range. Fiat also offers the 500e with a smaller battery pack which bestows it with a range similar to that of the MX-30.

We’ll have to wait and see if fiat manages to repeat the success story of the previous reborn 500 with this all-new, all-electric model. Until then, you can also check out more reviews, like this collection of videos from UK outlets which we’ve compiled into a single article.