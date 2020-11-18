We'll start right off by saying we're really impressed with this YouTube channel, Electroheads. It's actually not a new channel, but it's new to us. About a month ago, we stumbled upon Electroheads' Tesla Model S video, and we were floored to discover a ton of awesome EV content.

If you're not familiar with Electroheads, we suggest checking it out and subscribing since we'll never be able to catch up with sharing all of its videos. The channel's style is not only very informative, but highly entertaining. Sadly, we've learned that many YouTube channels tend to lean one way or the other.

We've been waiting years for Volkswagen to dive headfirst into the EV game, and the time has come. VW has just started launching its lineup of ID electric cars, starting with the ID.3 hatchback and ID.4 crossover SUV.

For now, we bring you Electroheads' most recent coverage of the Volkswagen ID.3, which it believes deserves some hype (not the video, but the car, or perhaps both?). Is the ID.3 the most important new car of the decade? If so, why?

First of all, VW plans to sell a ton of ID.3 hatchbacks. And we know the automaker has had no problem selling its previous generation of vehicles. Moreover, the ID.3 is built on VW's new dedicated electric car platform, which is a really big deal.

The ID.3's other notable strengths include its surprisingly roomy interior, ample cargo space, plenty of small-item storage, and cutting-edge technology. Like Tesla's vehicles, almost everything in the ID.3 is controlled by the touch screen. While some folks may not appreciate this, it is the future. However, this is only possible if the system is easy to use and works as expected.

The ID.3's touch screen and cabin tech are frustrating and lack responsiveness. In addition, Electroheads points out that the voice control technology may need some work, though it did work when he demonstrated it, albeit very slowly. As automakers move to new technology like this, they'll have to work hard to assure that it's as intuitive as possible or it will continue to turn people off.

In terms of driving dynamics, the ID.3 is peppy and relatively agile. The suspension is firm, but not too firm. Unfortunately, there is no way to change its regen strength, however. You can either have it on or off, which may not bother drivers coming from a gas car, but EV owners may wish for more control.

There's a whole lot more to learn by watching the video. Check it out and then share your wisdom and opinions with us in our comment section below.