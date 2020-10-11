Tesla owners looking for an exciting driving experience this fall have a unique opportunity. Canossa Events have launched their very first all-electric luxury driving tour called Grand Tour California – Paso Robles.

Above: Tesla Model S (Image: Tesla) Above: Tesla Model S (Image: Tesla)

Canossa Events happens to be Europe’s preeminent luxury touring program for auto enthusiasts. Elevated dining, five-star lodging, and world-class roads set their luxury driving tours apart.

This upcoming driving tour through California's beautiful Central Coast will be limited to an intimate group of only twenty guests and/or ten electric cars — one of which is already spoken for by Tesla owner and YouTube influencer Andy Slye.

This driving tour consists of a luxurious road trip where Canossa Events takes care of everything (lodging, food, sights, and more). The company's guides are something akin to a personal concierge — setting up a gorgeous driving route and organizing memorable activities each day.

Home base for the Grand Tour California – Paso Robles is the Allegretto Vineyard Resort. From there, scenic drives will tour the region’s most sought-after wineries — complete with private tastings and lunch among the vine rows.

Above: A look at the Field of Light at Sensorio (Source: Above: A look at the Field of Light at Sensorio (Source: Canossa Events

Other activities include a visit to acclaimed artist Bruce Munro’s mesmerizing Field of Light at Sensorio and the Santa Margarita Ranch. It's also possible to cap off the tour with a run up California Highway 1 from San Luis Obispo to Carmel-by-the-Sea, ending at Weathertech Laguna Seca Raceway for private track time on the famous 2.2-mile course with its signature "Corkscrew.”

Canossa Events operates sustainably with its CarbonZero Project commitment and gives back to Alice Water’s Edible Schoolyard Project.

Above: A look at what's being planned (Source: Above: A look at what's being planned (Source: Canossa Events

The Grand Tour California – Paso Robles is coming up. It takes place from Thursday, October 29 through either Sunday, November 1 or Monday, November 2 for those who elect to visit Laguna Seca with the group. The price is $3,950 per EV with two passengers for the four day/three-night tour and $5,800 for the extended tour with track time that includes an overnight stay at Bernardus Lodge & Spa.

To learn more, check out their brochure. And to reserve a place, visit the company's registration page, email Canossa Events at grandtours@canossa.com, or call 831-521-5190 for more information.

More Details: Take A Break With Your EV On A Grand Tour Of California

===

Source: InsideEVs