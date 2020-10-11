Time to join Andy Slye and sip wine, eat farm-fresh food, and silently accelerate on beautiful Highway 1.

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are willing to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!

Posted on EVANNEX on October 11, 2020 by Matt Pressman

Tesla owners looking for an exciting driving experience this fall have a unique opportunity. Canossa Events have launched their very first all-electric luxury driving tour called Grand Tour California – Paso Robles
Above: Tesla Model S (Image: Tesla)

Canossa Events happens to be Europe’s preeminent luxury touring program for auto enthusiasts. Elevated dining, five-star lodging, and world-class roads set their luxury driving tours apart. 

This upcoming driving tour through California's beautiful Central Coast will be limited to an intimate group of only twenty guests and/or ten electric cars — one of which is already spoken for by Tesla owner and YouTube influencer Andy Slye.  

 

This driving tour consists of a luxurious road trip where Canossa Events takes care of everything (lodging, food, sights, and more). The company's guides are something akin to a personal concierge — setting up a gorgeous driving route and organizing memorable activities each day.

Home base for the Grand Tour California – Paso Robles is the Allegretto Vineyard Resort. From there, scenic drives will tour the region’s most sought-after wineries — complete with private tastings and lunch among the vine rows. 
Above: A look at the Field of Light at Sensorio (Source: Canossa Events)

Other activities include a visit to acclaimed artist Bruce Munro’s mesmerizing Field of Light at Sensorio and the Santa Margarita Ranch. It's also possible to cap off the tour with a run up California Highway 1 from San Luis Obispo to Carmel-by-the-Sea, ending at Weathertech Laguna Seca Raceway for private track time on the famous 2.2-mile course with its signature "Corkscrew.”

Canossa Events operates sustainably with its CarbonZero Project commitment and gives back to Alice Water’s Edible Schoolyard Project.
Above: A look at what's being planned (Source: Canossa Events)

The Grand Tour California – Paso Robles is coming up. It takes place from Thursday, October 29 through either Sunday, November 1 or Monday, November 2 for those who elect to visit Laguna Seca with the group. The price is $3,950 per EV with two passengers for the four day/three-night tour and $5,800 for the extended tour with track time that includes an overnight stay at Bernardus Lodge & Spa. 

To learn more, check out their brochure. And to reserve a place, visit the company's registration page, email Canossa Events at grandtours@canossa.com, or call 831-521-5190 for more information.

More Details:

