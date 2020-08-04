While we don't cover the Camaro, unless it's racing an EV, we have plenty of respect for automotive history. The 1969 Camaro is definitely a favorite from the gas-car era. To think that someone would actually sell their classic car and buy a Tesla Model Y is kind of crazy, but that's exactly what this guy's friend tries to convince him to do.

YouTuber GuitarmageddonZL1 has never been on our radar. He has plenty of car-related content and a nice collection of followers, but it's not fit for InsideEVs. This is because he has two ZL1's, his favorite color is red, he lives for ridiculously loud exhaust systems, big turbos, and nitrous oxide, and his "girlfriend can probably do a better burnout than you." Ok, we have no issue with the color red and we're not scared of his girlfriend, but we don't cover loud gas guzzlers. That is, unless there's somehow an electric car connection.

As GuitarmageddonZL1 references the Tesla sitting in his driveway, he says the world is coming to an end. In the YouTube comments he writes, "When you click on a video and actually hope it’s clickbait."

The video takes us for a ride with the Tesla owner and his gas-car-loving friend. They talk details about the car, so it could be helpful for those who want to learn more. They get into the Model Y's features and demonstrate some of them throughout the video. The guys also go for a ride in the old Camaro. The contrast is telling.

GuitarmageddonZL1 seems to quickly realize that there's lots to like about the EV. Instant torque, crazy acceleration, no need to modify, no switching gears, composed handling and a smooth ride, along with the option to use Autopilot on road trips. He realizes he should respect this car and the future of cars, just like we should respect the 1969 Camaro.

In the end, there's definitely something to be said for both cars. They each have their place in our automotive history. GuitarmageddonZL1 probably won't talk crap about Teslas anymore. On the same note, his Tesla-owning friend may have more respect for the classics. It doesn't seem like GuitarmageddonZL1 is ready to buy a Tesla just yet, but he's certainly sold on the idea. Who wants to place bets that he'll have his own Tesla to feature on his channel in the future? But, will he ever sell the Camaro?