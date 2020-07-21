The Tesla Model 3 has proven itself as the world's most popular electric car by leaps and bounds. If another company could bring a sporty, attractive, long-range midsize electric car to market that's widely available and sells at a competitive price, it should fare well much like the baby Tesla, right?

YouTube channel carwow welcomes the Polestar 2 to the growing EV segment and compares it to the Model 3. It arguably tops the Tesla in some key areas, which come as no surprise. This car is a Volvo through and through, so its level of quality is impeccable, and its interior is first-rate. It also has a large battery pack and cranks out an impressive amount of horsepower and torque. The Polestar 2 comes standard with two electric motors and all-wheel drive. It starts at $59,900.

The Tesla Model 3 can be had for less than $40,000, but only in its Standard Range and Standard Range Plus configurations, which are single-motor cars. A Tesla Model 3 Long Range (dual-motor all-wheel-drive) car starts at $47,000. The Performance version is priced at $55,000.

We should also mention the Model Y here since it's a competitor as well. The Polestar is a bit bigger than the Model 3 and is a hatchback. You can get a Model Y Long Range starting at $50,000. The Model Y Performance starts at $59,990, which precisely mirrors the Polestar 2's starting price.

As you can see, the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are less expensive than the Polestar 2. They also offer more range and better performance. Will the Polestar's high-quality cabin, bold design cues, and practicality make it a top seller? Why would you choose the Polestar 2 over a Tesla? Let us know in the comment section below.