According to The Fast Lane Car, the Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) is "by far" the most interesting Toyota sold today, as well as the best new Toyota you can buy (though you may not actually be able to buy it).

We haven't yet spent time with the Prime, but based on what we know so far, we agree with The Fast Lane Car. This is why we're so saddened by the fact that Toyota isn't planning to sell many of these in the U.S., not to mention dealerships already price gouging the SUV. However, having waiting lists and massive price increases supports the fact that it's already a popular Toyota product.

So what makes the RAV4 Prime the best Toyota? If it were readily available, would the automaker sell it in droves? The Fast Lane Car shares its observations and opinions after test driving the new Toyota.

The simple fact that the RAV4 Prime boasts 42 miles of all-electric range is arguably the most compelling feature. The Prime is also highly efficient, even when you're not driving on electricity alone. Early on, we were afraid Toyota might skimp as it did with the Prius Prime, which is a fantastic car, but it only has 25 miles of electric range.

Today's PHEVs typically have much less range than we would like to see. The discontinued Chevrolet Volt was the only EV to get it right (at least in our opinion), with an impressive 53 miles of range on its battery alone. The only current PHEV to nearly match that is the Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid with 48 miles. The RAV4 is a larger and more practical compact SUV, and still, it offers enough miles for most people's daily driving.

The Fast Lane Car has a whole lot more input that we don't yet have, since they're actually out driving the brand-new SUV. They say it's quick and fun to drive, which isn't always true of SUVs, and especially not most of Toyota's hybrids.

Check out the video for all the interesting details. Then, scroll down and leave us a comment.