Chevrolet helps us learn about the advantages of electric cars and what it's like to live with them.
The Chevrolet Bolt EV had its best first quarter ever in terms of sales. This is not only exciting for the electric car space, but also even more promising since Q1 2020 was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the increase in sales was thanks to GM's aggressive incentives on the all-electric hatch.
On the heels of the recent success, GM launched a new online video series called 'Bolt EV Academy.' Its goal is not only to assist new or prospective Bolt EV owners, but also to promote consumer interest in electric cars as a whole.
The series has a total of 15 videos. Each one is brief (1 to 2 minutes) and illustrates features, tips, and how-tos. GM says all the information is explained by the engineers who designed the Bolt EV:
The video series includes topics such as:
Home Charging Basics
Road Trip Charging
One Pedal Driving and Regen on Demand
Driver’s Display Screens
Personalizing Active Safety Features
Cold Weather Driving Tips
If you're a Bolt EV owner, you can find these videos right on your MyChevy app. In addition, GM has posted them on YouTube, Chevrolet.com, and the Chevrolet owner center.
We've embedded all the videos below. Check them out and then leave us your feedback in the comment section. Also, be sure to click on the press release tab to see Chevrolet's official announcement.
CHEVROLET LAUNCHES BOLT EV ACADEMY VIDEO SERIES
Illustrates the advantages of driving and living with an electric vehicle
2020-05-29
DETROIT — Chevrolet today launched Bolt EV Academy, a series of 15 videos to help educate current and future Bolt EV owners on the advantages of living electric and how to get the most out of their electric vehicle. The online series explains several of the Bolt EV’s unique features, driving tips and how-tos. For future Bolt EV drivers, the series will illustrate just how fun, easy and convenient it is to live with an electric vehicle – all explained by the engineers and experts who brought the Bolt EV to life.
Videos can be found on many of Chevrolet’s channels, including: YouTube, Chevrolet.com, the MyChevy app and the Chevrolet owner center.
