The Chevrolet Bolt EV had its best first quarter ever in terms of sales. This is not only exciting for the electric car space, but also even more promising since Q1 2020 was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the increase in sales was thanks to GM's aggressive incentives on the all-electric hatch.

On the heels of the recent success, GM launched a new online video series called 'Bolt EV Academy.' Its goal is not only to assist new or prospective Bolt EV owners, but also to promote consumer interest in electric cars as a whole.

The series has a total of 15 videos. Each one is brief (1 to 2 minutes) and illustrates features, tips, and how-tos. GM says all the information is explained by the engineers who designed the Bolt EV:

The video series includes topics such as:

Home Charging Basics

Road Trip Charging

One Pedal Driving and Regen on Demand

Driver’s Display Screens

Personalizing Active Safety Features

Cold Weather Driving Tips

*To see the above video summary more clearly, click here to download the PDF version.

If you're a Bolt EV owner, you can find these videos right on your MyChevy app. In addition, GM has posted them on YouTube, Chevrolet.com, and the Chevrolet owner center.

We've embedded all the videos below. Check them out and then leave us your feedback in the comment section. Also, be sure to click on the press release tab to see Chevrolet's official announcement.