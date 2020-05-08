Episode five. Now streaming live at 9:30 AM Friday mornings!
InsideEVs is proud to present the fifth episode of its weekly podcast.
the show covers the top stories and issues of the week with insight added by our special guests.
This edition is hosted by InsideEVs editor and InsideEVs Forum moderator, Domenick Yoney. He is joined by Martyn Lee of the EV News Daily podcast, Kyle Conner of the newly-established InsideEVs YouTube channel as well as his own Out Of Spec Motoring and One Lap channels, and long-time electric vehicle advocate and expert, InsideEVs editor Tom Moloughney.
This week, we discuss:
- Tesla customer data leak and Sandy Munro's Model Y experience
- EPA and Elon Musk spar over range test
- the Audi Q4 e-Tron coming in 2021 with a $45,000 price tag
- NIO almost triples its electric car sales in April 2020
- Volkswagen and Mercedes talk EV strategy
