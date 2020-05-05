Ford really took a gamble when it called its electric high-rider a Mustang and went to great lengths to make it look like one (in spite of the obvious body style difference between it and traditional Mustangs). RoadShow’s editor Craig Cole believes it was a brilliant move on Ford’s part and he takes the time to argue why in this video.

His first point is that the Blue Oval needed to do something to keep up with the ever-accelerating development of EVs by other automakers. It’s already working on the all-electric F-150, an all-electric version of the Transit van and, of course, the controversial Mustang Mach-E.

He argues that the fact that the latter bares the Mustang nameplate will be key to its success and by success he means making a significant dent in Tesla’s (premium EV) market domination. After all, many who buy EVs do so not necessarily because they believe in being green and shrinking their carbon footprint, but because these battery powered cars are status symbols.

On top of this, Ford chose to make the vehicle a crossover, thus maximizing its market impact. Had it been a sedan, its spectrum of potential buyers would have been more limited, and you can imagine that if it was a two-door in the vein of the classic Mustang, it would not have sold very many examples at all.