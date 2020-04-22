We'll start by saying that it's just about impossible to make predictions that will hold any weight during these uncertain times. COVID-19 has quickly proven that we have very little control over what's in store for the future. With that said, the only reasonable option is to look to the past for some answers.

You may be unaware that, despite Tesla's growing popularity and successes as of late, the automaker has struggled since the beginning. In fact, the company has been on the verge of bankruptcy in the past. While some may argue Tesla is still sitting very close to the edge, others strongly disagree.

Just a few months ago, the Silicon Valley automaker appeared to be in its best shape in years. Its Model 3 is hugely successful across the globe, it built a factory in China in record time, it met the low end of its 2019 delivery projection, it showed a profit for two consecutive quarters, and its stock and market cap have soared to record highs.

Check out the video above to take a look at Tesla's past financial situation. Then, you can form your own opinions about what the future may hold for one of the world's leading electric automakers.

Video Description via Cleanerwatt on YouTube: